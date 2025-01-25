Bank Robbery Goes Digital! Cyber Criminals Loot Rs 2.34 Crore From BDCC Bank In Karnataka's Hospet

Bellary/Vijayanagar: These days, even bank robberies have gone digital, as cybercriminals are now looting money online without setting foot in the bank. One such shocking case has surfaced from Karnataka's Hospet where hackers siphoned off Rs 2.34 crore from the Bellary District Cooperative Central (BDCC) Bank by altering transaction details.

B Jayaprakash, Chief Executive Officer of the BDCC Bank, filed a complaint at the Hospet Police Station regarding the alleged fraud transaction amounting to Rs 2,34,05,405. The bank was supposed to pay this amount to 25 customers through RTGS/NEFT (Real Time Gross Settlement, National Electronic Funds Transfer).

'Online' Bank Robbery

As per the complaint, on January 10, RTGS/NEFT of Rs 2.34 crore was made to various accounts of customers from the BDCC Bank branch in Hospet, Vijaynagar district. Because January 11 and 12 were holidays, it was expected that the money would be deposited in the concerned accounts on January 13. However, when the funds did not get deposited in the designated accounts, the bank authorities found it suspicious.

Bank CEO Jayaprakash mentioned in the complaint that upon examination, it was revealed that the money was diverted to other accounts by altering critical details in the bank's transaction files.

"RTGS/NEFT service was immediately suspended on January 13 to prevent further loss. The RTGS/NEFT account was hacked. Only the account number and IFSC code have been changed in the RTGS/NEFT XML file. Names of customers haven't been changed and the money has been unauthorisedly transferred to other accounts," BDCC Bank CEO Jayaprakash stated in the complaint filed on January 18.

Money Goes To North India!

As per latest reports, the case has been transferred to Bellary CEN (Cybercrime, Economic offences, Narcotics) Police Station for further investigation.

Speaking to media, SP Haribabu said, "BDCC bank's CEO Jayaprakash alleged that the bank's XML file has been hacked and Rs 2.34 crore money has been looted. A case was immediately registred. It was found that names of the beneficiaries have not changed, but money has been deposited in various other accounts. All these accounts belong to 25 people from different states of North India. We are actively investigating the case."

