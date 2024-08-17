ETV Bharat / bharat

Bank Manager Absconds With Gold Worth Over Rs 17 Crore From Kerala Branch Of Bank Of Maharashtra

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 17, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a manager of a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Kerala allegedly fled with gold worth Rs 17 crore that was pledged to the bank by the customers. The theft came to light during the re-appraisal process at the branch.

A bank manager has allegedly absconded with gold worth more than Rs 17 crore that was pledged in the branch.
Accused Madha Jayakumar, a resident of Mettupalayam Pathi Street in Tamil Nadu, (ETV Bharat)

Kozhikode (Kerala): A bank manager allegedly absconded with gold worth more than Rs 17 crore pledged in a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Kerala's Kozhikode replacing the same with fake gold.

The accused, identified as Madha Jayakumar (34), a resident of Mettupalayam Pathi Street in Tamil Nadu, served as the manager of the Bank of Maharashtra's Vadakara branch. Jayakumar allegedly disappeared with over 26 kilograms of gold, which was discovered missing during a re-appraisal process at the branch.

The fraudulent activity involved replacing the genuine gold pledged by customers with counterfeit gold. The irregularity was found by V Irshad, the newly appointed manager, who immediately lodged a complaint with the Vadakara police. In turn, they registered a case based on the complaint.

Madha Jayakumar, who had been the manager of the Vadakara branch for the past three years, was recently transferred to the Palarivattam branch in Ernakulam in July but failed to take charge. The missing gold was linked to 42 accounts pledged by customers between June 13 and July 6, 2024, prompting an investigation led by Vadakara Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar. A case has been registered under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code. Police are on the look out for the absconding bank manager.

Read More

Bank fraud: ED seizes over 430 kg gold, silver worth Rs 47 crore after searches at private lockers

Kozhikode (Kerala): A bank manager allegedly absconded with gold worth more than Rs 17 crore pledged in a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Kerala's Kozhikode replacing the same with fake gold.

The accused, identified as Madha Jayakumar (34), a resident of Mettupalayam Pathi Street in Tamil Nadu, served as the manager of the Bank of Maharashtra's Vadakara branch. Jayakumar allegedly disappeared with over 26 kilograms of gold, which was discovered missing during a re-appraisal process at the branch.

The fraudulent activity involved replacing the genuine gold pledged by customers with counterfeit gold. The irregularity was found by V Irshad, the newly appointed manager, who immediately lodged a complaint with the Vadakara police. In turn, they registered a case based on the complaint.

Madha Jayakumar, who had been the manager of the Vadakara branch for the past three years, was recently transferred to the Palarivattam branch in Ernakulam in July but failed to take charge. The missing gold was linked to 42 accounts pledged by customers between June 13 and July 6, 2024, prompting an investigation led by Vadakara Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar. A case has been registered under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code. Police are on the look out for the absconding bank manager.

Read More

Bank fraud: ED seizes over 430 kg gold, silver worth Rs 47 crore after searches at private lockers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANK OF MAHARASHTRAGOLD WORTH OVER RS 17 CROREBANK MANAGER FLEES WITH GOLDBANK MANAGER ABSCONDS WITH GOLD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.