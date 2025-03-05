Bank Holidays In March 2025: 14 Non-Working Days For Banks This Month | Statewise List As Per RBI

List of Bank Holidays in March 2025: India is a vast country and has a massive number of banks that cater to its huge population. As such, it becomes important to know when these financial institutions are open for business in order to ensure you plan accordingly whenever you have to visit one of them.
If you are looking for the list of bank holidays in March 2025, you have reached the right place. In March, banks would be closed for 14 days, including Sundays, national and regional holidays, as well as required closures on the second and fourth Saturdays.
For state and city-wise bank holidays in March 2025, the RBI’s 2025 list of Bank Holidays for the month gives you specific information about the off-days.
Please note that while the banks will be closed on these particular days, digital banking services including online banking, UPI payments, and ATMs would remain available for the customers.
It may be recalled that the central government issued a notification on August 20, 2015, in the Gazette of India declaring every second and the fourth Saturday of every month as public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (26 of 1881). Accordingly, the RBI asked all banks to observe holidays on second and fourth Saturdays with effect from September 1, 2015.
Complete list of Bank Holidays in March 2025 (Source: RBI)
- March 2, 2025, Sunday: Weekly Holiday (All states)
- March 7, 2025, Friday: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)
- March 8, 2025, Saturday: Second Saturday (All states)
- March 9, 2025, Sunday: Weekly Holiday (All states)
- March 13, 2025, Thursday: Holika Dahan, Attukal Pongala (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Kerala, Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram)
- March 14, 2025, Friday: Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra) Most states except Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland; include Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar
- March 15, 2025, Saturday: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Patna)
- March 16, 2025, Sunday: Weekly Holiday (All states)
- March 22, 2025, Saturday: Bihar Diwas, Fourth Saturday (Bihar and Nationwide Fourth Saturday)
- March 23, 2025, Sunday: Weekly Holiday (All states)
- March 27, 2025, Thursday: Shab-I-Qadr (Jammu, Kashmir)
- March 28, 2025, Friday: Jumat-ul-Vida (Jammu, Kashmir)
- March 30, 2025, Sunday: Weekly Holiday (All states)
- March 31, 2025, Monday: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Most states except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh)