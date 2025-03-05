Bank Holidays In March 2025: 14 Non-Working Days For Banks This Month | Statewise List As Per RBI

List of Bank Holidays in March 2025: India is a vast country and has a massive number of banks that cater to its huge population. As such, it becomes important to know when these financial institutions are open for business in order to ensure you plan accordingly whenever you have to visit one of them.

If you are looking for the list of bank holidays in March 2025, you have reached the right place. In March, banks would be closed for 14 days, including Sundays, national and regional holidays, as well as required closures on the second and fourth Saturdays.

For state and city-wise bank holidays in March 2025, the RBI’s 2025 list of Bank Holidays for the month gives you specific information about the off-days.

Please note that while the banks will be closed on these particular days, digital banking services including online banking, UPI payments, and ATMs would remain available for the customers.

It may be recalled that the central government issued a notification on August 20, 2015, in the Gazette of India declaring every second and the fourth Saturday of every month as public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (26 of 1881). Accordingly, the RBI asked all banks to observe holidays on second and fourth Saturdays with effect from September 1, 2015.

Complete list of Bank Holidays in March 2025 (Source: RBI)