Bank Holidays In June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For Five Days In June In THESE Cities

Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks across different states in India will observe holidays for as many as five days in June 2025, apart from Sundays, depending on the region and city they are located in.

As per the schedule for Bank holidays mentioned in the RBI's annual holiday calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across the country will observe a Holiday on May 7, the day Muslims celebrate Eid-Uz-Zuha, also known as Bakrid, except in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar and Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Apart from fixed holidays, including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays in a month, bank holidays are categorised under three heads: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. These holidays vary from state to state depending on the regional and religious events. Eid-Uz-Zuha comes under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Here is the list of bank holidays, according to the RBI, for June 2025:

State-wise bank holidays in June 2025

June 6, Friday (Eid-Uz-Zuha): Banks will be closed in Kerala.

June 7, Saturday (Eid-Uz-Zuha): Banks will be closed in all states except Gujarat, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala.