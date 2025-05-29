ETV Bharat / bharat

Bank Holidays In June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For Five Days In June In THESE Cities

Apart from fixed holidays, including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays in a month, bank holidays are categorised under three heads.

Bank Holidays in June 2025
Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks across different states in India will observe holidays for as many as five days in June 2025, apart from Sundays, depending on the region and city they are located in.

As per the schedule for Bank holidays mentioned in the RBI's annual holiday calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across the country will observe a Holiday on May 7, the day Muslims celebrate Eid-Uz-Zuha, also known as Bakrid, except in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar and Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Apart from fixed holidays, including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays in a month, bank holidays are categorised under three heads: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. These holidays vary from state to state depending on the regional and religious events. Eid-Uz-Zuha comes under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Here is the list of bank holidays, according to the RBI, for June 2025:

State-wise bank holidays in June 2025

June 6, Friday (Eid-Uz-Zuha): Banks will be closed in Kerala.

June 7, Saturday (Eid-Uz-Zuha): Banks will be closed in all states except Gujarat, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala.

June 11, Wednesday (Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti/Saga Dawa): Banks will be closed in Sikkim and Meghalaya on June 11 for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

June 27, Friday (Ratha Yatra/Kang0Rathajatra): Banks will be closed in Orissa and Manipur on June 27 for the occasion for Ratha Yatra.

June 30, Monday (Remna Ni): Banks will be closed in Mizoram on June 30 for Remna Ni, also known as Peace Day.

June 20256 (Bakrid)7 (Bakrid)11 (Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti/Saga Dawa)27 (Ratha Yatra/Kang - Rathajatra)30 (Remna Ni)
Agartala HOLIDAY
Ahmedabad
Aizawl HOLIDAY HOLIDAY
Belapur HOLIDAY
Bengaluru HOLIDAY
Bhopal HOLIDAY
Bhubaneswar HOLIDAY HOLIDAY
Chandigarh HOLIDAY
Chennai HOLIDAY
Dehradun HOLIDAY
Gangtok HOLIDAY
Guwahati HOLIDAY
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh HOLIDAY
Hyderabad - Telangana HOLIDAY
Imphal HOLIDAY HOLIDAY
Itanagar
Jaipur HOLIDAY
Jammu HOLIDAY
Kanpur HOLIDAY
KochiHOLIDAY
Kohima HOLIDAY
Kolkata HOLIDAY
Lucknow HOLIDAY
Mumbai HOLIDAY
Nagpur HOLIDAY
New Delhi HOLIDAY
Panaji HOLIDAY
Patna HOLIDAY
Raipur HOLIDAY
Ranchi HOLIDAY
Shillong HOLIDAY
Shimla HOLIDAYHOLIDAY
Srinagar HOLIDAY
ThiruvananthapuramHOLIDAY
Holiday DescriptionDay
Eid-Uz-Zuha (Bakrid)6
Eid-Uz-Zuha (Bakrid)7
Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti/Saga Dawa11
Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)27
Remna Ni30

Please note that while the banks will be closed on these particular days, digital banking services, including online banking, UPI payments, and ATMs, would remain available for the customers.

The central government issued a notification on August 20, 2015, in the Gazette of India declaring every second and the fourth Saturday of every month as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (26 of 1881). Accordingly, the RBI asked all banks to observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays with effect from September 1, 2015. For June 2025, those dates are

