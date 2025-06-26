Bank Holidays 2025: Are Banks Open Or Closed This Saturday, June 28?

June is about to end, and with it, half of 2025 is behind us. Of all the institutions, banks usually have a higher workload this week as they have to deal with payroll processing, compliance deadlines and other month-end tasks. They also witness increased customer activity during the last few days of any month as more people, especially the elderly who find it difficult to use digital banking services, visit banks for statements, pass-book updation and other account-related queries.

Apart from the RBI-listed holidays for a particular month, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays. This month, the fourth Saturday falls on June 28, and as such, all banks will be closed.

The holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays are based on a central government notification issued on August 20, 2015, in the Gazette of India. The notification declared that every second and fourth Saturday of every month is a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (26 of 1881). Accordingly, the RBI asked all banks to observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays with effect from September 1, 2015.

Apart from these off-days, in June 2025, banks observed at least 7 regional and national holidays to mark different state-specific festivals. These holidays are listed as per the schedule for Bank holidays mentioned in the RBI's annual holiday calendar.

Even as banks remain closed, citizens are able to avail digital banking services, including online banking, UPI, and ATM, as they remain available 24/7. Talking of digital banking, an interesting report by Indus Equity has revealed that public sector banks continue to dominate in terms of the value of transactions made through ATMs and cash deposit machines (CRMs), while private sector banks maintained a strong lead in online (e-commerce) transaction value.