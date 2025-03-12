Bank Holiday For Holi 2025: Starting March 13, Banks Will Remain Closed For 4 Consecutive Days In These States Of India

Holi is here, and the entire India is gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours. While everyone is in a festive mood, it is also important to know the schedule of holidays in different Indian states, especially Bank holidays, considering a lot of people still depend on visiting banks to manage their financial transactions.

This article will provide information about when and where would banks be closed for the four days starting Thursday (March 13, 2025). As per the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed on Thursday (March 13), Friday (March 14) and Saturday (March 15), in certain parts of the country on account of Holi 2025 and the upcoming weekend.

Bank Holiday on March 13

The RBI calendar shows that on March 13, Banks will remain closed in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram. The holiday accounts for Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala festivals. Holika Dahan is observed a day before Holi, during which a bonfire ritual celebrates the victory of good over evil. Attukal Pongala is a 10-day festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Bank Holiday on March 14

On Friday, March 14, banks will be closed across several parts of India on account of Holi and Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra festivals. Except for Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, Kohima, and Thiruvananthapuram, banks in most other cities in the country will be closed on Friday.

Bank Holiday on March 15

On Saturday, March 15, Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna on account of the second day of Holi and Yaosang festivals. Yaosang is celebrated in Manipur for five days in spring. Following this, banks will also remain closed on March 16, as it is a Sunday.

Full List of Bank Holidays in March 2025

For the full list of Bank Holidays in March 2025, read this article, which will give you a city-wise list of the holidays when financial institutions in the country will be closed.

Please note that while the banks will be closed on these particular days, digital banking services, including online banking, UPI payments, and ATMs would remain available for the customers. The schedule for Bank holidays is mentioned RBI's annual holiday calendar under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act.