Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open On Saturday, May 31 2025? Check Here

It is the end of May 2025, and businessmen and salaried people are bracing themselves to get the month’s accounts in place. Naturally, more people tend to visit banks even though most of the services, including transfers and balance checks, are done from smartphones these days.

Citizens are curious to know whether banks are open on a particular day, especially Saturdays, since scheduled and non-scheduled banks across the country observe holidays on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of a month. The 10th and 24th were those days in May. As such, the coming Saturday, falling on May 31, 2025, is the 5th Saturday of this month, and banks across the country will remain open.

And May comes to a close, the month saw banks observing at least six regional and national holidays during the month, as per the schedule for Bank holidays mentioned in the RBI's annual holiday calendar under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. Given how diverse a country India is, bank holidays also differ from state to state, based on various regional events and festivals.

But considering the digital banking services, including online banking, UPI, and ATM, banking has become seamless even on days when banks observe a holiday, as these services remain available to the customers. In fact, India has one of the largest, if not the largest, digital banking networks in the world, and the UPI has revolutionised the way people pay and receive money.

The convenience, however, has also led to a rise in the overall number of financial frauds, as a report by the Reserve Bank of India released on Thursday (May 29) said such frauds, including those related to loan accounts and digital payments, jumped by three times in FY25.

According to the report, the fraud value jumped to a whopping Rs 36,014 crore in FY25, up from Rs 12,230 crore in the previous fiscal year. Read a detailed story here on the RBI report, which said frauds had occurred predominantly in the category of digital payments, including card and internet, in terms of number, and primarily in the loan portfolio or advances in terms of value.

Private sector banks (PSBs) account for nearly 60 per cent of the fraud cases by numbers, while PSBs' share in terms of value stands at over 71 per cent as of end-FY25, it said.