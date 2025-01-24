ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Woman Raped And Murdered In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Bangladeshi woman was allegedly raped and murdered in the Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits, police said on Friday.

They said that the incident came to light on Friday morning. According to police, the body of a 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman was found strangled and killed by throwing stones in a deserted area near Kalkere Lake. "It is apparent that she had been sexually assaulted, and the body has been sent for postmortem," police said.

The Bangladeshi woman had been living in Bengaluru with her husband and three children for the past six years. The woman had been doing housekeeping in a private apartment in the city. The woman, who had left the apartment after finishing work on Thursday, had not returned home. Her body was found in a deserted area near Kalkere this morning, police said.