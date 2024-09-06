ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Terror Groups Eye West Bengal and Assam for New Bases: Intelligence Report

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies in India suspect that Bangladesh-based terror groups will try to create anarchy in several states in India especially in West Bengal and Assam after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

In fact, the multi-agency report submitted by the Home Ministry recently has pointed out that a senior leader of Bangladesh-based terror group Ansar Bangla Team (ABT), Abdullah Talah, will be trying to set up ABT bases both in Kolkata and Assam.

ABT is an affiliate association of terror outfit Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent, which is banned in India with its affiliated groups. Sources in India’s security establishment told ETV Bharat on Friday that Talah, who had also visited Assam before, was arrested by the Sheikh Hasina government following inputs provided by the Indian security agencies.

“Talah, who is currently out of jail, was the main man behind the ABT’s effort to spread its bases in the northeast. He will again try to carry out his activities and try to establish bases of the ABT in India,” sources said while referring to intelligence reports submitted by the Home Ministry.

In May this year, two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists were arrested in Assam. Identified as Bahar Mia and Rarely Mia, the duo has been trying to spread ABT activities in the state.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) is conducting round-the-clock patrolling along the India-Bangladesh border.

A government official said that the border guarding agency has also been holding village coordination meetings with the Indian villagers residing along the international border to make them aware of the prevalent situation in Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation in border management.

“A total of 614 such meetings have been held in the last 15 days, to which villagers have warmly responded. Besides, during the period multiple meetings have been held with sister agencies to strengthen border security,” the official said.