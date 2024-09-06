ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Terror Groups Eye West Bengal and Assam for New Bases: Intelligence Report

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

The Ansar Bangla Team (ABT), a group affiliated with the Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), which is banned in India, has previously attempted to establish its presence in West Bengal and various northeastern states.

Intelligence agencies in India suspect that Bangladesh-based terror groups will try to create anarchy in several states in India especially in West Bengal and Assam after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.
New Delhi: Intelligence agencies in India suspect that Bangladesh-based terror groups will try to create anarchy in several states in India especially in West Bengal and Assam after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

In fact, the multi-agency report submitted by the Home Ministry recently has pointed out that a senior leader of Bangladesh-based terror group Ansar Bangla Team (ABT), Abdullah Talah, will be trying to set up ABT bases both in Kolkata and Assam.

ABT is an affiliate association of terror outfit Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent, which is banned in India with its affiliated groups. Sources in India’s security establishment told ETV Bharat on Friday that Talah, who had also visited Assam before, was arrested by the Sheikh Hasina government following inputs provided by the Indian security agencies.

“Talah, who is currently out of jail, was the main man behind the ABT’s effort to spread its bases in the northeast. He will again try to carry out his activities and try to establish bases of the ABT in India,” sources said while referring to intelligence reports submitted by the Home Ministry.

In May this year, two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists were arrested in Assam. Identified as Bahar Mia and Rarely Mia, the duo has been trying to spread ABT activities in the state.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) is conducting round-the-clock patrolling along the India-Bangladesh border.

A government official said that the border guarding agency has also been holding village coordination meetings with the Indian villagers residing along the international border to make them aware of the prevalent situation in Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation in border management.

“A total of 614 such meetings have been held in the last 15 days, to which villagers have warmly responded. Besides, during the period multiple meetings have been held with sister agencies to strengthen border security,” the official said.

According to the official, the situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border is peaceful and BSF is committed to maintaining the sanctity of the international boundary, along with the safety and security of the populace residing near the border.

“BSF personnel have been doing round-the-clock duties to guard the international border in cooperation with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in light of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP),” the official said.

It is worth mentioning that following the directives from the Home Ministry, a high-level committee was set up to look into the situation along the India-Bangladesh border, especially after the political turmoil in the neighbouring state.

A committee meeting to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border was held on Thursday headed by Ravi Gandhi, ADG, BSF (Eastern Command), which was attended by all members, including members from the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI).

During the meeting, the progress of various communications with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the status of the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh especially in bordering districts was discussed.

Since August 12, both the border guarding forces had around 722 border meetings at various levels. Both the border guarding forces carried out 1367 Simultaneous Coordinating Patrolling (SCP) in vulnerable border patches in the area of responsibility of Eastern Command.

“During these border meetings, BGB officials have been apprised of preventing Bangladeshi nationals from illegally infiltrating into Indian territory. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during meetings have assured to take all steps for the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh,” the official said.

