Bangladeshi Smugglers Attack BSF Jawan, One Infiltrator Killed In Retaliatory Firing

New Delhi: In all, 12 to 15 Bangladeshi smugglers infiltrated into Indian territory at Salpokar, Gokul nagar, Tripura on October 7, sources said on Tuesday. This comes amid the heightened tension between India and Bangladesh following the ouster of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

According to sources, Bangladesh smugglers armed with sharp weapons tried to smuggle contraband into India. Alert BSF personnel on duty spotted this and called other jawans when one of them was overpowered and attacked by the group of smugglers.

"One round of fire was opened in the air at a distance of about 40 metres upon which some of these miscreants fled to Bangladesh. Others, however, undeterred encircled a BSF jawan and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and overpowered him," sources informed.

Sensing danger and to save his life, he fired two rounds from his service weapon. The other miscreants fled to Bangladesh after the fire. Sources said, on checking the area, one BD smuggler was found dead. The butt of the rifle of BSF got damaged in the scuffle and the jawan also suffered cut injuries on his left arm, bruises to the neck and internal injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The India-Bangladesh border conflict primarily revolves around issues such as territorial disputes, illegal immigration and security concerns. The border was demarcated during the British colonial era and further complicated by the partition of India in 1947 and Bangladesh's independence in 1971. Disputed enclaves and small territories have historically been points of contention.

There are concerns in India, particularly in the northeastern states, about illegal immigration from Bangladesh. This has fuelled local tensions and political debates over citizenship and resource allocation. Both countries face challenges related to smuggling, trafficking and cross-border terrorism. India has taken measures to enhance border security, including building fences and increasing patrols.

The two nations have engaged in dialogues and signed agreements, such as the Land Boundary Agreement in 2015, which aimed to resolve many of the territorial disputes. While there are challenges, both countries have made strides toward cooperation and managing their border relations, but with the exit of the former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, the relations between the two countries have been at an extreme low.

