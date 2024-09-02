ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Scribe, Indian Woman Booked For Spreading Fake News against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

A Bangladeshi journalist and an Indian woman were booked for spreading fake news on social media against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The Bengaluru police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee legal unit.

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against two people, including a Bangladeshi journalist, on the charge of spreading fake news on social media against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) legal unit, a case has been registered at Highgrounds Police Station in Bengaluru against Bangladeshi journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Chaudhary and Aditi Ghosh, who shared the post.

''Salah Uddin Shoaib Chowdhury posted on his 'X' account @salaha shoaib on August 23, referring to Sonia Gandhi's marriage, Indian citizenship and her religious freedom, portraying her as an ISI agent. He also levelled false allegations against Rahul Gandhi," it was stated in the complaint.

''Aditi Ghosh shared that post through 'The Jaipur Dialogues' and promoted it in a way that reached more people. In this way, ahead of the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections, they maligned the reputation of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and also harmed communal harmony in society,'' stated the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Salah Uddin Shoaib Chaudhary and Aditi Ghosh at Highgrounds Police Station, the police said.

