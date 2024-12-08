ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Sarees Torched At Kolkata Rally

Protesting the alleged atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, a demonstration was held in Kolkata where Dhakai Jamdani sarees were torched.

Bangladeshi Sarees Torched At Kolkata Rally
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Kolkata: Protesting the alleged atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, a demonstration was held in Kolkata on Sunday where Dhakai Jamdani sarees were torched. The demonstration, organised by the Bengali Hindu Suraksha Samiti, was held at the Salt Lake International Bus Terminus.

The protesters called for a boycott of Bangladeshi goods, warning that Indians wouldn't remain silent if the disrespect toward the tricolour and attacks on Hindus continued.

"We condemn the continuous targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh and the hate-driven narratives against India. We will not sit idle and with burning the Jamdani sarees, we urge people to boycott Bangladeshi products," said a protestor.

"What kind of Bangladesh is this? The people who fought for liberation in 1971 now seem to be erasing their own history," said another protestor. The demonstrators urged the government to engage diplomatically with Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus.

TAGGED:

