Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar; Living Illegally under a False Name

Thane: A Bangladeshi porn star, who was living in Ulhasnagar of Maharashtra on fake documents, was arrested by the police. The accused created a false certificate showing her as an Indian resident and also got a passport based on it, the police said. The name of the arrested porn star is Arohi Barde alias Banna Sheikh, according to Sub-Inspector Sangram Malkar.

A complaint was lodged at the Hill Line Police Station that the Bangladeshi woman was living illegally in Ulhasnagar. "When we investigated this matter, it was revealed that the document submitted by this woman was fake. Therefore, this woman has been arrested. Further investigation is underway," said SI Sangram Malkar.

Following the comlaint, the suspect Arohi Barde alias Banna Sheikh was questioned by the police about her Indian identity documents. At this time the suspect submitted various documents along with her residence certificate to the inspection team. During investigation, it was revealed that her document was fake. Then, the police have arrested her.

Living in India for many years: The arrested Bangladeshi porn star has been living in India for many years. Sources have informed that she acted in many second rate films. Interestingly, the police investigation has revealed that her parents are also living with her in Ulhasnagar. She is living illegally in Ulhasnaga under a changed name. The police have registered a case against her and put her in chains. Her family members have also changed their names and set up residence in Ulhasnagar.

Sources clarified that Arohi Barde alias Banna Sheikh was living with her mother Anjali Rajaram Patil alias Anjali Arvind Barde alias Ruby Sheikh, brother Ravindra Arvind Barde alias Riaz Sheikh, Ritu Arvind Barde alias Moni Sheikh, and father Arvind Shamrao Barde.