Bangladeshi Nationals With Fake ID Cards Apprehended In Karnataka's Chitradurga

Published : 2 hours ago

Chitradurga: Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the second phase of Dhavalagiri layout on November 18 while patrolling near Aravind Garments and White Wash Garments on Holalkere Road, Chitradurga.

The Chitradurga Police said that during the interrogation and verification of documents, they found that the said individuals were Bangladeshi nationals, according to a press release. According to the police, they had illegally entered India several years ago intending to settle here.

After entering through West Bengal, they procured fake Aadhaar cards and other documents in Kolkata and have been working in various states in the country to eke out their livelihood. They had recently arrived in Chitradurga city for employment. The fake Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, bank passbooks, PAN cards and one passport found in their possession have been confiscated for further action. Legal proceedings will be initiated against them.

The Bangladesh nationals have been identified as Sheikh Saipur Rohman, Mohammad Suman Hussain Ali, Mazarul, Azizul Shaikh, Muhammad Saqib Sikdar and Sanwar Hossain and they have been taken into custody by the police and the investigation is going on. Meanwhile, Cyber Station Circle Inspector N Venkatesh, Special Branch Circle Inspector N Guddappa and the police team launched a probe into the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals.

