Bangladeshi National Arrested For Using Fake Aadhaar Card To Pose As Buddhist Monk Near Mahabodhi Temple

A Bangladeshi national was arrested for impersonating an Indian Buddhist monk near Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, with a fraudulently procured Aadhaar card. ( Etv Bharat )

Patna: An alleged Bangladeshi national was arrested for impersonating an Indian Buddhist monk near the UNESCO world heritage site, Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, with a fraudulently procured Aadhaar card showing an address of Arunachal Pradesh.

Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anand Kumar told ETV Bharat on Friday that the man identified as 62-year-old Pawan Kanti Barua was arrested from the International Welfare Mission (Sleeping Buddha monastery) during a special drive conducted on May 15 to verify the antecedents of people residing there.

“It was a regular drive conducted to ensure law and order and security in and around the Mahabodhi Temple, which is a global pilgrimage and tourism site of eminence. One of the monks present at the monastery exhibited suspicious behaviour and tried to flee. Our personnel apprehended him,” the SSP said.

When nabbed and questioned, he produced an Aadhaar card in the name of Proful Chakma, son of Ganeshwar Chakma, a resident of Chowkham in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The police checked the Aadhaar identity and found it to be procured illegally. He later revealed his real name as Pawan Kanti Barua, a resident of Junuma Chhara village under Kathkhali police station area in Rangamati (also known as Rang Imami) district of Bangladesh.

“Barua had previously come several times to India and Bodh Gaya. This time, he illegally entered our country around a month ago without any valid passport or visa. He went to Arunachal Pradesh and got a fake Aadhaar card. He then came to the Buddha International Welfare Mission at Bodh Gaya,” the SSP added.