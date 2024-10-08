Bangladeshi Miscreant Killed in BSF Firing along Indo-Bangla Border in Tripura

Guwahati: A Sector Commander-level meeting was also between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday after a group of miscreants from Bangladesh assaulted BSF troops at Salpokhar border Out Post Salpokhar under Sephaijala district of Tripura leading to death of one Bangladeshi miscreant.

A statement issued by the BSF frontier in Tripura said this on Tuesday and added that the incident took place on Monday evening when a large group of Bangladeshi miscreants entered Indian territory and tried to smuggle some contraband items. As the BSF troops challenged the group of miscreants, they gheraoed the BSF troops and attacked with sharp weapons. The miscreants also tried to snatch the rifle of one BSF jawan leading to a scuffle.

During the scuffle, one round of Pump Action Gun was fired by the BSF to deter the miscreants. But Bangladeshi miscreants continued with their assault and also inflicted a deep cut with a machete on one of the Jawan.

The BSF jawans fired two rounds in self defence which led to the fleeing of Bangladeshi miscreants back to Bangladesh. Later when the area was searched the body of one miscreant was found about 30 meters inside the Indian territory, BSF said in a statement.

"The deceased has been identified as Kamal Hussain from Cumilla district in Bangladesh," the statement said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in this regard for further legal action.

The statement said that a commander level meeting was held Tuesday morning where the BSF lodged a strong protest against the assault and such illegal activities being carried out by miscreants inside the Indian territory.