Bangladeshi Man Living In Bhopal As 'Neha Eunuch' Arrested, To Be Deported Soon

Bangladeshi Man Living In Bhopal As 'Neha Eunuch' Arrested, To Be Deported Soon ( Representatinal Image/ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: The Bhopal Police on Friday arrested a Bangladeshi national who had been illegally living in the city for the last several years pretending to be an eunuch named 'Neha'.

Police sources said the Bangladeshi citizen, identified as Abdul Kalam, had been staying in Budhwara area, which is home to many from the transgender community.

Assistant DCP Sujit Tiwari said Abdul Kalam came to Maharashtra when he was 10 years old. "He then moved to Bhopal (in Madhya Pradesh) and started living under false identity of eunuch with the name Neha."

"Kalam also obtained a fake passport and many other forged documents to prove that he was an Indian citizen. He even visited Bangladesh many times using these fake documents," the senior police official added.

It was during an ongoing campaign against illegal immigrants that Neha's actual identity came to light. During interrogation, when Neha (Abdul Kalam) admitted her real identity, he was taken into custody, and subsequently police collected detailed information about his background and activities.