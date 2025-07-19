ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Man Living In Bhopal As 'Neha Eunuch' Arrested, To Be Deported Soon

Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national illegally living in Bhopal for last several years as 'Neha eunuch' with forged documents. Further investigation is underway.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 9:36 AM IST

Bhopal: The Bhopal Police on Friday arrested a Bangladeshi national who had been illegally living in the city for the last several years pretending to be an eunuch named 'Neha'.

Police sources said the Bangladeshi citizen, identified as Abdul Kalam, had been staying in Budhwara area, which is home to many from the transgender community.

Assistant DCP Sujit Tiwari said Abdul Kalam came to Maharashtra when he was 10 years old. "He then moved to Bhopal (in Madhya Pradesh) and started living under false identity of eunuch with the name Neha."

"Kalam also obtained a fake passport and many other forged documents to prove that he was an Indian citizen. He even visited Bangladesh many times using these fake documents," the senior police official added.

It was during an ongoing campaign against illegal immigrants that Neha's actual identity came to light. During interrogation, when Neha (Abdul Kalam) admitted her real identity, he was taken into custody, and subsequently police collected detailed information about his background and activities.

The Intelligence Unit of Bhopal Police is now examining his mobile phone data, including call records and chats, to trace his contacts and bust the network that helped him with the fake documents. A special Crime Branch team is also interrogating him. He is currently in the custody of Talaiya police and under close surveillance.

"We will soon trace the network that helped assisted him (Abdul) in obtaining fraudulent documents using which he evaded detection for so long," the senior official said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former minister PC Sharma raised concerns over the alleged failure of police and investigative agencies, citing it a major security lapse. "A Bangladeshi citizen managed to live in Bhopal for years by changing his identity. This is a serious lapse in our security mechanism," Sharma said.

"Eunuchs regularly go door-to-door asking for alms. Who knows how many others are living under fake names and fake identities?", questioned Sharma, demanding a thorough investigation.

As per reports, preparations are underway to deport Abdul Kalam, as central intelligence agencies have intensified probe to ascertain the extent of forgery and possible security implications.

