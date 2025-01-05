ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Man Living Illegally In Delhi Deported

New Delhi: A Bangladeshi man living illegally in southwest Delhi's Palam area was identified and deported, police said on Sunday.

Mohammad Shahidul Islam had been living in Palam village for three years. He was deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team approached the suspect in Manglapuri. When he was asked to furnish his papers, he failed to provide any valid Indian document. He only possessed photocopies of Bangladeshi papers.