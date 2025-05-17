Uttar Pradesh: 90 Bangladeshi Citizens Living Illegally In Mathura Arrested

Mathura: A team of the police and intelligence departments arrested 90 Bangladeshi citizens in a joint operation carried out at the Khajpur village under the Nohjheel police station area of Uttar Pradesh. The arrest was made as the Bangladeshis were found to have been living there illegally. The arrested persons include men, women and children.

All these people have been working at a brick kiln located in the Khajpur village limits for the last four months. The police are talking to the contractors as part of an enquiry, and legal action is being taken against all those who will be found violating the law.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that instructions have been received from the government to take action against Pakistanis and Bangladeshis living illegally in Mathura. Following this, on Friday, the team of Nohjheel police and intelligence department jointly inspected the brick kiln located in the Khajpur village. During this operation, about 90 Bangladeshi citizens working at the brick kiln were identified.

Of the 90 Bangladeshi citizens, there were 35 men, 27 women and 28 children. The police took all of them into custody and registered a case. During the interrogation, it was found that these people have been working at the brick kiln located in the Khajpur village for the last several months. The police are questioning the contractor and the brick kiln owner about the Bangladeshi citizens brought here illegally in such a large number.

SSP Shlok Kumar said that the Nohjheel police station and the intelligence department team have arrested illegal Bangladeshis working at a brick kiln in Khajpur village. The arrested persons said that all of them were of Bangladeshi origin. These people came to Mathura only four months ago.