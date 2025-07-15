ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi 'Citizens’ Held in Raipur Are To Be Pushed Back Through The BSF

Raids against illegal entrants to be intensified as part of a countrywide drive

Bangladeshis to Be Pushed Back by the BSF ( File Picture)
Bangladeshis to Be Pushed Back by the BSF ( File Picture) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

Raipur: (Chhattisgarh )As part of a countrywide drive against illegal entrants, Chhattisgarh police have arrested a total of 30 alleged Bangladeshis. The police action is being intensified across the state and simultaneously arrangements are being made to deport the apprehended illegal Bangladeshis today.

According to information received from police sources, after the raids and identification process carried out in the state, 30 people have been identified by the police as Bangladeshi citizens so far.

The process of sending them to Bangladesh is underway. According to informed sources, Raipur Police will hand over all these people to the Border Security Force. After that the Border Security Force will hand them over to Bangladesh from some points on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Police officials said all the arrested Bangladeshis apprehended are in detention. According to the information, they will be sent to some BSF unit on Bangladesh border through aerial route. The Border Security Force will arrange for their hand over or push back.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, ASP Daulat Ram Porte of Raipur West said that all the Bangladeshis who have been arrested are to be sent to Bangladesh. This action is being taken under the government's rules and regulations. All the Bangladeshis who have been caught so far are being prosecuted under the legal provisions.

Raipur: (Chhattisgarh )As part of a countrywide drive against illegal entrants, Chhattisgarh police have arrested a total of 30 alleged Bangladeshis. The police action is being intensified across the state and simultaneously arrangements are being made to deport the apprehended illegal Bangladeshis today.

According to information received from police sources, after the raids and identification process carried out in the state, 30 people have been identified by the police as Bangladeshi citizens so far.

The process of sending them to Bangladesh is underway. According to informed sources, Raipur Police will hand over all these people to the Border Security Force. After that the Border Security Force will hand them over to Bangladesh from some points on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Police officials said all the arrested Bangladeshis apprehended are in detention. According to the information, they will be sent to some BSF unit on Bangladesh border through aerial route. The Border Security Force will arrange for their hand over or push back.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, ASP Daulat Ram Porte of Raipur West said that all the Bangladeshis who have been arrested are to be sent to Bangladesh. This action is being taken under the government's rules and regulations. All the Bangladeshis who have been caught so far are being prosecuted under the legal provisions.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ILLEGAL BANGLADESHIS CHHATTISGARHBANGLADESHIS LIVING IN CHHATTISGARHRAIDS AGAINST ILLEGAL ENTRIESBANGLADESHIS ARRESTED IN RAIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.