ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Citizen Arrested By SSB From Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar

During the frisking, the person, identified as Molla Rafi (49), son of Molla Akbar, refused to open his baggage and showed a fake identity card.

The Bangladeshi citizen after his arrest.
The Bangladeshi citizen after his arrest. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 4:44 PM IST

Supaul: The jawans of the 45th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday evening arrested a person on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi infiltrator near the Kanauli post on the Indo-Nepal border.

"The jawans stopped a person, trying to cross over to India from Nepal at the Kanauli border outpost, on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national. He has been taken into custody for interrogation," Gaurav Singh, commandant of the 45th SSB Battalion said.

During frisking, the person, identified as Molla Rafi (49), son of Molla Akbar, refused to open his baggage and showed a fake identity card to the jawans. His Aadhaar carries his age as 65 and the address of Tentulberia under Nakshipara Police Station of West Bengal's Nadia, Singh added.

"During the questioning, the person refused to have his luggage searched and showed a fake identity card. After which he was arrested," Singh added.

On further questioning, Rafi revealed he was arrested by Mumbai Police in 2011 and served a six-month jail term for being a Bangladeshi citizen.

For showing fake documents and concealing his identity, the person has been handed over to the Kunauli Police Station for further action. SSB assistant sub-inspector Jaydev Ghosh and other jawans were present during the handover.

Also Read:

  1. Fact Check: Attack On Sufi Shrine In Bangladesh Viral As India; False Communal Spin Added
  2. Student-Led NCP Doesn't Want Bangladesh Awami League’s Participation In Polls

Supaul: The jawans of the 45th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday evening arrested a person on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi infiltrator near the Kanauli post on the Indo-Nepal border.

"The jawans stopped a person, trying to cross over to India from Nepal at the Kanauli border outpost, on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national. He has been taken into custody for interrogation," Gaurav Singh, commandant of the 45th SSB Battalion said.

During frisking, the person, identified as Molla Rafi (49), son of Molla Akbar, refused to open his baggage and showed a fake identity card to the jawans. His Aadhaar carries his age as 65 and the address of Tentulberia under Nakshipara Police Station of West Bengal's Nadia, Singh added.

"During the questioning, the person refused to have his luggage searched and showed a fake identity card. After which he was arrested," Singh added.

On further questioning, Rafi revealed he was arrested by Mumbai Police in 2011 and served a six-month jail term for being a Bangladeshi citizen.

For showing fake documents and concealing his identity, the person has been handed over to the Kunauli Police Station for further action. SSB assistant sub-inspector Jaydev Ghosh and other jawans were present during the handover.

Also Read:

  1. Fact Check: Attack On Sufi Shrine In Bangladesh Viral As India; False Communal Spin Added
  2. Student-Led NCP Doesn't Want Bangladesh Awami League’s Participation In Polls

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SASHASTRA SEEMA BALMUMBAI POLICENAKSHIPARA POLICE STATIONNADIA DISTRICTBANGLADESHI CITIZEN ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.