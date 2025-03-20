Bangladeshi Citizen Arrested By SSB From Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar

Supaul: The jawans of the 45th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday evening arrested a person on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi infiltrator near the Kanauli post on the Indo-Nepal border.
"The jawans stopped a person, trying to cross over to India from Nepal at the Kanauli border outpost, on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national. He has been taken into custody for interrogation," Gaurav Singh, commandant of the 45th SSB Battalion said.
During frisking, the person, identified as Molla Rafi (49), son of Molla Akbar, refused to open his baggage and showed a fake identity card to the jawans. His Aadhaar carries his age as 65 and the address of Tentulberia under Nakshipara Police Station of West Bengal's Nadia, Singh added.
"During the questioning, the person refused to have his luggage searched and showed a fake identity card. After which he was arrested," Singh added.
On further questioning, Rafi revealed he was arrested by Mumbai Police in 2011 and served a six-month jail term for being a Bangladeshi citizen.
For showing fake documents and concealing his identity, the person has been handed over to the Kunauli Police Station for further action. SSB assistant sub-inspector Jaydev Ghosh and other jawans were present during the handover.
