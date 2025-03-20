ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Citizen Arrested By SSB From Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar

Supaul: The jawans of the 45th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday evening arrested a person on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi infiltrator near the Kanauli post on the Indo-Nepal border.

"The jawans stopped a person, trying to cross over to India from Nepal at the Kanauli border outpost, on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national. He has been taken into custody for interrogation," Gaurav Singh, commandant of the 45th SSB Battalion said.

During frisking, the person, identified as Molla Rafi (49), son of Molla Akbar, refused to open his baggage and showed a fake identity card to the jawans. His Aadhaar carries his age as 65 and the address of Tentulberia under Nakshipara Police Station of West Bengal's Nadia, Singh added.