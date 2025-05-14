ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Boy To Return To Family After A Year, Hyderabad District Welfare Department Plays Crucial Role

Hyderabad: A Bangladeshi boy (15), who illegally entered India in 2024, will finally reunite with his family in the Chittagong district of Bangladesh. The Hyderabad District Welfare Department played a crucial role in providing legal assistance and ensuring the safe repatriation of the child. The boy was found at Secunderabad Railway Station and has since been staying in a juvenile home.

According to officials, the boy illegally crossed into Assam after running away from home in May last year and travelling from Dhaka to the India-Bangladesh border.

“From there, he boarded a train and reached Secunderabad, where he was noticed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Seeing the boy agitated and alone, the RPF handed him over to the child welfare authorities,” they said.

He received counselling at a juvenile home here, after which he revealed his identity. The Hyderabad District Welfare Department then contacted the Bangladesh consulate in Chennai and successfully traced his family.

Temporary passport issued