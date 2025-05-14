ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Boy To Return To Family After A Year, Hyderabad District Welfare Department Plays Crucial Role

The boy illegally crossed into Assam after running away from home in May last year and travelling from Dhaka to the India-Bangladesh border.

Bangladeshi Boy To Return To Family After A Year, Hyderabad District Welfare Department Plays Crucial Role
Bangladeshi Boy To Return To Family After A Year, Hyderabad District Welfare Department Plays Crucial Role (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: A Bangladeshi boy (15), who illegally entered India in 2024, will finally reunite with his family in the Chittagong district of Bangladesh. The Hyderabad District Welfare Department played a crucial role in providing legal assistance and ensuring the safe repatriation of the child. The boy was found at Secunderabad Railway Station and has since been staying in a juvenile home.

According to officials, the boy illegally crossed into Assam after running away from home in May last year and travelling from Dhaka to the India-Bangladesh border.

“From there, he boarded a train and reached Secunderabad, where he was noticed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Seeing the boy agitated and alone, the RPF handed him over to the child welfare authorities,” they said.

He received counselling at a juvenile home here, after which he revealed his identity. The Hyderabad District Welfare Department then contacted the Bangladesh consulate in Chennai and successfully traced his family.

Temporary passport issued

In March, the Bangladesh embassy issued a temporary passport to the child for three months until May 21 after Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durisetty, District Welfare Officer Akeshwara Rao, and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) pursued his case.

“Since the boy did not have any criminal record, the team obtained an exit permit from the FRRO (Foreign Regional Registration Office) and also secured approval from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to send him back,” said an official.

The return journey begins

On Tuesday, a team consisting of two police personnel and child welfare officers escorted the boy from Secunderabad to Kolkata.

On Thursday afternoon, he will be taken to a BSF camp near Haridwarpur on the India-Bangladesh border, with the support of West Bengal police. There, Bangladeshi officials will receive the boy and hand him over to his parents, ending a year-long ordeal and bringing relief to the family.

Read More

  1. Three Bangladeshis Among Four Apprehended As BSF Foils Smuggling Bid Along International Border In Bihar
  2. 'Only Destroys, Not Any Solution....': Senior Citizens Recount Horrors Of 1971 India-Pakistan War

Hyderabad: A Bangladeshi boy (15), who illegally entered India in 2024, will finally reunite with his family in the Chittagong district of Bangladesh. The Hyderabad District Welfare Department played a crucial role in providing legal assistance and ensuring the safe repatriation of the child. The boy was found at Secunderabad Railway Station and has since been staying in a juvenile home.

According to officials, the boy illegally crossed into Assam after running away from home in May last year and travelling from Dhaka to the India-Bangladesh border.

“From there, he boarded a train and reached Secunderabad, where he was noticed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Seeing the boy agitated and alone, the RPF handed him over to the child welfare authorities,” they said.

He received counselling at a juvenile home here, after which he revealed his identity. The Hyderabad District Welfare Department then contacted the Bangladesh consulate in Chennai and successfully traced his family.

Temporary passport issued

In March, the Bangladesh embassy issued a temporary passport to the child for three months until May 21 after Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durisetty, District Welfare Officer Akeshwara Rao, and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) pursued his case.

“Since the boy did not have any criminal record, the team obtained an exit permit from the FRRO (Foreign Regional Registration Office) and also secured approval from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to send him back,” said an official.

The return journey begins

On Tuesday, a team consisting of two police personnel and child welfare officers escorted the boy from Secunderabad to Kolkata.

On Thursday afternoon, he will be taken to a BSF camp near Haridwarpur on the India-Bangladesh border, with the support of West Bengal police. There, Bangladeshi officials will receive the boy and hand him over to his parents, ending a year-long ordeal and bringing relief to the family.

Read More

  1. Three Bangladeshis Among Four Apprehended As BSF Foils Smuggling Bid Along International Border In Bihar
  2. 'Only Destroys, Not Any Solution....': Senior Citizens Recount Horrors Of 1971 India-Pakistan War

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HYDERABADBANGLADESHBANGLADESHI BOY TO RETURN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.