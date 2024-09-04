Bangladesh Will Become 'Big Brother Of Pakistan': Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Stating that Bangladesh's control has fallen into such hands that it will become the "big brother of Pakistan", Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday asserted that investors will shy away from the neighbouring nation.

Singh was speaking at a curtain raiser event of Bharat Tex 2025 to be held from February 14-17 at the Bharat Mandapam here. The minister's remark comes in the backdrop of recent violence that led to regime change in Bangladesh.

"Ab Bangladesh ki dori to aise haath main chala gaya hai, ki Pakistan ka bada Bhai ban jayega, Chhota nahi rahega, to kaun investor wahan jaana chahega (Reins of Bangladesh fallen into such hands that it will become big bother of Pakistan...then which investor would like to go there)," Singh said.

Elaborating on his comments, the minister said that the Indian textile industry is not facing any challenge either from Bangladesh or Vietnam as India has a large labour market. He further said that if Bangladesh becomes like Pakistan, investors will think before going there. The minister also said there are plans to link every sector to the production-linked incentive scheme.

"...We are trying to bring more PLI schemes, to link every sector to it," Singh said. Bharat Tex 2025 is a mega global textiles event being organised by a consortium of Textile Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and supported by the Ministry of Textiles. It is positioned as a global-scale textile trade fair and knowledge platform.

The event will be held simultaneously at the twin venues of Bharat Mandapam and India Expo Centre and Mart Greater Noida. While the main event will be held from February 14-17 at the Bharat Mandapam, it will cover the entire value chain of textiles, exhibitions pertaining to handicrafts, garment machinery and ethnic apparel on February 12-15 at the India Expo Centre and Mart.

Bharat Tex 2025 aims to build on the resounding success of the last edition in 2024. A record number of over 5,000 Exhibitors, 6,000 international buyers from over 110 countries and over 1, 20,000 visitors are expected to participate in this year's event.