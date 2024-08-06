ETV Bharat / bharat

Hindu Community In Bangladesh Should Be Protected: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Updated : Aug 6, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

As many as 10 per cent of Hindus live in Bangladesh and their security is of significant importance, said Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda of Jyotirmath Peeth, raising concern over the growing unrest in Bangladesh after the resignation of its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the growing unrest in neighbouring country Bangladesh after the resignation of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ending her 15 years of rule, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda of Jyotirmath Peeth has appealed to the Bangladesh Army to protect the Hindus there.

"There has been political upheaval in our neighbouring country Bangladesh. At present, the country is under the protection of the army. We certainly hope that the army there will fulfill its responsibility of protecting the people. 10 per cent of our Hindu brothers live in Bangladesh and their security is also important. Therefore, we want to request the army there and those who are in power there at present that our Hindu people should not face any problem," he said.

"The Hindus living there are also citizens of your country and the same kind of system, facilities and business is natural for every citizen," Swami requested the Bangladeshi Army.

"We are saying this to you with this expectation. We would like to say to the Hindus living there. Protect yourself by maintaining patience according to the circumstances, and also contribute to the development of your country," he added.

Hasina (76) was forced to quit on August 5 after massive protests erupted against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved more than half of all government jobs for certain groups.

Curfew was defied by hundreds of thousands of protestors who marched through the streets of Dhaka, the country's capital, and then assaulted the PM's mansion, destroying the statue of Bangladesh's liberation hero and father of Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the chief of staff of the Bangladesh Army, declared that an interim administration would rule the nation. A military government has already been rejected by student protestors. They postponed the Army Chief's speech to give Hasina more time to step down and depart the nation.

Community leaders reported that on Monday, August 5, an unruly mob vandalised an Indian cultural centre in Dhaka and caused minor damage to four Hindu temples across the nation. Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council's chief, Kajol Debnath, stated that although Hasina's removal has caused little harm to the temples, the atmosphere is still tense.

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, located in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area, was among the sites damaged by the protesters.

TAGGED:

