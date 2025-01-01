ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh To Release 95 Indian Fishermen After Three Months

Kakdwip: After three months of incarceration, Bangladesh will set 95 Indian fishermen along with six trawlers free. Several rounds of deliberations took place between the two nations on the matter and families of the fishermen were crying the government's apathy in expediting the process.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the imminent release of a dozen fishermen languishing in Bangladesh who were let go subsequently. Following this, the interim government in Bangladesh took the decision to set the remaining fishermen free.

The fishermen, hailing from Kakdwip of Sunderbands in the South 24 Paraganas district of Bengal, strayed into the international water in search of catch three months ago, leading to their arrest by the Bangladesh Navy. Since then, their families have been spending sleepless nights, worrying about their condition in foreign jails.