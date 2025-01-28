ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Situation Will Have Zero Impact In Assam: CM Sarma

He said security agencies are constantly monitoring the situation through several gadgets and the border fencing will thwart trespassing of terrorists from India's eastern neighbours.

A file photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
A file photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 28, 2025, 6:53 PM IST

Kokrajhar: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday allayed fears that the recent regime change in Bangladesh and the increasing jehadi activities will have any impact on Assam. Stating that the situation in Bangladesh is not good, he admitted that ISI and sections of Bangladeshis are trying to regroup.

Sarma was talking to the reporters in Kokrajhar on the sideline of the fifth anniversary of the Bodoland Accord that was signed on January 27, 2020.

"We are monitoring the situation through several gadgets. There are reports that the ISI and a section of the Bangladesh group are trying to come together. There is no option that they can enter Assam as the border is almost fenced," he said, reiterating that the Assam border is safe due to fencing. Sarma, however, said 10-12 people on average are pushed back to Bangladesh following the regime change.

It is worth mentioning that ever since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, the Border Security Force (BSF) pushed back thousands of Bangladeshis who tried to trespass into India. Talking about the elusive commander-in-chief of ULFA, Paresh Barua, Sarma said Barua also wanted peace to prevail.

"Paresh Barua wants peace and I keep talking to him. I think that Paresh Barua does not want to destabilise the peace in the region," he said.

Referring to the issue of peace and development in Assam, Sarma said in the next five years, the state will surge ahead of its peers.

Terming the Bodoland as the harbinger of peace, Sarma said there are no more armed militants in there. "At least 6,000 armed militants joined the mainstream. There is no militant right now in Bodoland. The Bodo and non-Bodo narrative have also gone," he said.

