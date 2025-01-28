ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Situation Will Have Zero Impact In Assam: CM Sarma

Kokrajhar: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday allayed fears that the recent regime change in Bangladesh and the increasing jehadi activities will have any impact on Assam. Stating that the situation in Bangladesh is not good, he admitted that ISI and sections of Bangladeshis are trying to regroup.

Sarma was talking to the reporters in Kokrajhar on the sideline of the fifth anniversary of the Bodoland Accord that was signed on January 27, 2020.

"We are monitoring the situation through several gadgets. There are reports that the ISI and a section of the Bangladesh group are trying to come together. There is no option that they can enter Assam as the border is almost fenced," he said, reiterating that the Assam border is safe due to fencing. Sarma, however, said 10-12 people on average are pushed back to Bangladesh following the regime change.

It is worth mentioning that ever since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, the Border Security Force (BSF) pushed back thousands of Bangladeshis who tried to trespass into India. Talking about the elusive commander-in-chief of ULFA, Paresh Barua, Sarma said Barua also wanted peace to prevail.