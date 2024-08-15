'Bangladesh’s Situation Is A Stark Reminder of Liberty’s Value’: CJI Chandrachud on Independence Day

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday mentioned the situation in Bangladesh to emphasise the significance of liberty and the vital role played by judges and lawyers in the institution in the preservation of liberty. Speaking at an event organised to mark the 78th Independence Day in the national capital, the CJI said, “Many of the young lawyers today or most of them are post-Independence generation, I am also post-Independence generation. Therefore, it is very easy to take freedom for granted."

The CJI stressed that it is simple to take liberty for granted, but it is important that “we dwell on the stories of the past to remind us, how precious liberty is and the important role judges and lawyers play in the institution in the preservation of liberty”. He said the task of the patriotic advocates did not end with India achieving her independence, and added that advocates and the Bar have been a constant source of good in our country even after independence.

“The courts are vital to upholding the rights and dignity of citizens, but the Bar wedded to the Constitution and rule of law, is vital to uphold the conscience of the courts”, said the CJI.

The CJI said this day we honour the commitment of those who live this life to make it greater and who are working to make it greater. “We all speak about the Constitution in the backdrop of the colonial era and what our country suffered. This morning, I was reading a beautifully written piece by noted Karnataka vocalist Chitra Sri Krishna and the title of the piece is 'Songs of Freedom'. The idea of liberty is woven into the fabric of Indian poetry," he said.

The CJI also mentioned freedom fighters, who gave up their legal practices and joined the freedom struggle. "Many lawyers gave up their legal practices and dedicated themselves to the cause of the nation. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, Govind Vallabh Pant, Devi Prasad Khaitan, Sir Syed Mohammed Saadullah and many others. They were instrumental not only in achieving freedom for India, but also in establishing a fiercely independent judiciary," said the CJI.

Justice Chandrachud said as a judge for the past 24 years, I can keep my hand on my heart and say that the work of the courts reflects the struggles of ordinary Indians navigating the rough and tumble of their daily lives. “The Supreme Court of India sees throngs of litigants from villages and metropolitan cities of all regions, castes, genders and religions seeking justice. The legal community allows the court to render justice to these citizens...," he added.

He said the members of the Bar are a crucial link between the people and the judges, they allow us to absorb the pain and the pulse of the people. “Bar is a two-way bridge between the people and the court…”, said the CJI, adding that a modern judiciary requires an accessible and inclusive infrastructure.

"The ease of lawyers to navigate the court not only allows them to assist the court with ease and efficiency, but also for them to feel a sense of responsibility towards the institution of the judiciary as its custodians…," he said. The CJI also announced that a new building will come up on the Supreme Court premises with 27 futuristic courts with modern facilities for litigants, members of the Bar and women lawyers.

