Bangladesh Quota Violence Sends Kashmiri Parents Into A Tizzy

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The violent protests in Bangladesh where 39 protesters have been killed in the ongoing quota row has sent parents in Kashmir into tizzy even as former chief ministers and a students' association have urged the Government of India for safety of Kashmiri students.

Hundreds of students from Jammu and Kashmir go to Bangladesh every year for studying medical courses, particularly MBBS. These students spend lakhs of rupees on thier studies in the country where medical degrees are comparatively economical than in India and other countries.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the Bangladesh violence has distressed parents whose children are studying in the neighbouring country.

"As protests & turmoil grip Bangladesh I urge @DrSJaishankar to urgently intervene & ensure safety of thousands of Kashmiri students in Bangladesh. Internet services being suspended has only added to the distress of their parents. Immediate steps must be taken to bring them back home. @MEAIndia @ihcdhaka," Mehbooba wrote on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to the MEA for assistance in relocating and ensuring safety of Kashmiri students.

"Hundreds of Kashmiri students have contacted us, expressing severe anxiety regarding their personal security and demanding immediate relocation from their hostels to a safer environment. The escalating violence poses a significant threat to their lives and academic pursuits. We have received distress calls from several Kashmiri students stranded in various universities and colleges. Scores of parents have also informed us that their children are scared and anxious due to the ongoing violence and unrest. The families back in Kashmir are deeply worried and concerned for their safety," JKSA said in a statement.

Protests in Bangladesh have erupted over the Bangladesh High Court's decision to reinstate a 30% government job reservation for the descendants of those who had fought the 1971 war of independence against Pakistan. As per reports, 39 protesters have been killed in the ongoing violence in the country with 32 killed on Thursday alone.