More Than 4,500 Indians Return From Violence-hit Bangladesh, Says MEA

New Delhi: Over 4,500 Indian students returned to India, disclosed the Ministry of External Affairs. The High Commission has been making arrangements for security escorts for the safe travel of Indian nationals to the border-crossing points. In all, 500 students from Nepal, 38 from Bhutan and one from Maldives also arrived in India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

The Indian High Commission and Assistant High Commissions in Bangladesh, continue to be in regular touch with local authorities for the safety and security of Indian nationals. They are also in regular contact with remaining students in various universities in Bangladesh and with Indian nationals for their welfare and assistance, the MEA said.

The MEA said that the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals through the emergency contact numbers- High Commission of India, Dhaka +880-1937400591, Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797/ +880-1814654799, Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi +880-1788148696, Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +8801313076411 +880-1313076417 and Assistant High Commission of India Khulna +880-1812817799.

On Friday, addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "As you are aware, there are ongoing protests in Bangladesh. We see this as an internal matter of the country. We issued an advisory for Indian nationals, including our students and residents in Bangladesh, for their safety and assistance if required."

"Helpline numbers operating on a 24X7 basis have been given for people to reach out. The EAM is following the matter closely. Our High Commission will be providing regular updates. I will also be posting regular updates. I would urge family members to follow us for the latest developments. We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to our nationals in Bangladesh," added Jaiswal.

"We are aware of the measures taken by the local authorities given the protests. Our High Commission remains in touch with local authorities for the safety of our nationals," said the MEA spokesperson. Given the ongoing protests in Bangladesh over the current job quota system, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on July 18 issued an advisory for the Indian community members and Indian students to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the total of Indian nationals in Bangladesh is estimated to be around 15,000, which includes approximately 8,500 students.