Bangladesh Protest: Mamata Banerjee Appeals For Peace, Says Will Abide By Centre's Decision

Kolkata: Giving a cautious response to the situation in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed people of the state to remain calm and refrain from making provocative comments. She also pointed out that the issue pertains to the Centre and asserted that the state government will abide by the decisions taken by Government of India on this matter.

"We don't know the details. We are all worried. In this situation, I would request everyone in Bengal to remain calm. No act should trigger any tension. Do not say anything provocative. The matter is under the Government of India. We will abide by whatever decision the Indian government gives. It is a matter of two governments and we will follow the instructions given by the Government of India," Banerjee said.

The CM asked leaders of both her party and the BJP to maintain peace. "I will also ask BJP and our leaders to keep calm. Let the Government of India consider the matter," she said.

Earlier on July 21, Mamata came under severe criticism for commenting on Bangladesh from TMC's Martyr's Day rally. She had said, that if someone from Bangladesh comes to this country after losing everything, then assistance will be given to him/her.