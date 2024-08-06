Bangladesh Protest: Assam Jatiya Parishad Urges Centre To Reassess Security Measures Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Guwahati (Assam): The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a major regional political party in Assam has urged the Union Government to reassess the security measures on the Indo-Bangladesh border in light of recent developments in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following a mass uprising.

In a press release, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan expressed concerns about the potential increase in immigration from Bangladesh to India due to the unrest.

The AJP highlighted the need for heightened security, particularly in the border areas adjacent to Assam. The party warned that anti-India communal organizations involved in the recent uprising in Bangladesh had a “history of establishing terrorist links in West Bengal and Assam”. Additionally, Bangladeshi citizens who might be encouraged by the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India could also move to Assam, exacerbating the situation, the AJP said.

The statement criticized the BJP government for failing to seal the Assam-Bangladesh border, complete the barbed wire fence, and identify and expel foreigners as per the Assam Accord. It also pointed out the incomplete update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the implementation of the CAA as factors it said have paved the way for increased immigration into Assam.

The AJP called for immediate action from the Chief Minister of Assam, urging him to contact the Union Home and Defense Ministries to address these security concerns and prevent potential infiltration by Bangladeshi fundamentalists, terrorists, or immigrants facilitated by the CAA.