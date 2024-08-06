ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Protest: Assam Jatiya Parishad Urges Centre To Reassess Security Measures Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

In a press statement, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan warned that anti-India communal organizations involved in the Bangladesh uprising might infiltrate into India by getting encouraged by the implementation of the CAA.

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi (L) and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan
AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi (L) and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan (ETV Bharat)

Guwahati (Assam): The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a major regional political party in Assam has urged the Union Government to reassess the security measures on the Indo-Bangladesh border in light of recent developments in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following a mass uprising.

In a press release, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan expressed concerns about the potential increase in immigration from Bangladesh to India due to the unrest.

The AJP highlighted the need for heightened security, particularly in the border areas adjacent to Assam. The party warned that anti-India communal organizations involved in the recent uprising in Bangladesh had a “history of establishing terrorist links in West Bengal and Assam”. Additionally, Bangladeshi citizens who might be encouraged by the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India could also move to Assam, exacerbating the situation, the AJP said.

The statement criticized the BJP government for failing to seal the Assam-Bangladesh border, complete the barbed wire fence, and identify and expel foreigners as per the Assam Accord. It also pointed out the incomplete update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the implementation of the CAA as factors it said have paved the way for increased immigration into Assam.

The AJP called for immediate action from the Chief Minister of Assam, urging him to contact the Union Home and Defense Ministries to address these security concerns and prevent potential infiltration by Bangladeshi fundamentalists, terrorists, or immigrants facilitated by the CAA.

  1. Read more: Bangladesh Protest | Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to Be Chief Adviser of Interim Govt: Coordinators of Students' Movement
  2. Sheikh Hasina to Stay in India Until Britain Grants Asylum

Guwahati (Assam): The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a major regional political party in Assam has urged the Union Government to reassess the security measures on the Indo-Bangladesh border in light of recent developments in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following a mass uprising.

In a press release, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan expressed concerns about the potential increase in immigration from Bangladesh to India due to the unrest.

The AJP highlighted the need for heightened security, particularly in the border areas adjacent to Assam. The party warned that anti-India communal organizations involved in the recent uprising in Bangladesh had a “history of establishing terrorist links in West Bengal and Assam”. Additionally, Bangladeshi citizens who might be encouraged by the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India could also move to Assam, exacerbating the situation, the AJP said.

The statement criticized the BJP government for failing to seal the Assam-Bangladesh border, complete the barbed wire fence, and identify and expel foreigners as per the Assam Accord. It also pointed out the incomplete update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the implementation of the CAA as factors it said have paved the way for increased immigration into Assam.

The AJP called for immediate action from the Chief Minister of Assam, urging him to contact the Union Home and Defense Ministries to address these security concerns and prevent potential infiltration by Bangladeshi fundamentalists, terrorists, or immigrants facilitated by the CAA.

  1. Read more: Bangladesh Protest | Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to Be Chief Adviser of Interim Govt: Coordinators of Students' Movement
  2. Sheikh Hasina to Stay in India Until Britain Grants Asylum

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AJP ASSAMASSAM POLITICSINDO BANGLADESH BORDERBANGLADESH PROTESTAJP ON BANGLADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.