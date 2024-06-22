Discussed Regional Partnership, Defence Modernisation: PM Modi After Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh Counterpart Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Saturday emphasised on strengthening ties between the two nations, saying discussions were held on mutual growth and regional partnership.

PM Modi said Bangladesh is India's "largest development partner" while Hasina termed India as "major neighbour, trusted friend and regional partner". She also invited PM Modi to visit Bangladesh to strengthen friendly ties between the two nations.

E-medical visas for Bangladeshis:

Addressing a joint press briefing after holding bilateral discussions, PM Modi said utmost priority is given to the relations with the neighbouring country and announced that India will start e-medical facilities for the Bangladeshis who come to this country for medical treatment. A new Assistant High Commission will be opened in Rangpur for people of the North West region of Bangladesh, he said.

Technical team to visit Bangladesh for Teesta River water management:

PM Modi said that efforts will be taken to initiate renewal of Ganga Water Treaty and a technical team will visit Bangladesh shortly for Teesta River water manegement. "The two nations are connected by a total of 54 rivers. We have cooperated on flood management and drinking water projects. Now we will initiate technical-level talks on renewal of Ganga Water Treaty of 1996," he said.

Sheikh Hasina is 1st State Guest in PM Modi's 3rd tenure:

Emphasising on the importance of Hasina's visit, PM Modi said she is the first State Guest in his third tenure. "We have met 10 times in the last one year but today's meeting is special since she is the first State Guest in our third tenure," he said.

Hasina pays homage to Indians who lost their lives in 1971 war:

Addressing on the occasion, Hasina mentioned about how Indian heroes sacrificed their lives during the 1971 war of liberation. She said, "After formation of our new government in January 2024, this is my first bilateral visit to any country. India is our major neighbour, trusted friend, and regional partner. Bangladesh greatly values our relations with India, which were born during our war of liberation in 1971. I pay homage to the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives during our war".

Both nations agreed to talk on CEPA, defence modernisation:

PM Modi said that both sides have decided to begin talks on CEPA for strengthening economic ties. The focus is on connectivity, collaboration and commerce and in the last 10 years, a lot has been done to restore pre-1965 connectivity, he said adding that now, the priority is on digital and energy connectivity.

He further said that discussions were held on strengthening defence ties and to counter terrorism thereby ensuring peace on the borders.

Ceremonial reception to Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan:

Prior to the meeting, Hasina was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in PM Modi's presence. Hasina arrived in India on Friday. This is her second visit in two weeks. Her previous visit was on June 9 when she had come to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi is seen welcoming Hasina at Hyderabad House, the state guest house of PM.

Hasina and her Indian counterpart Modi met with ministers and delegates from both countries at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister JP Nadda, Minsters of State Jitendra Singh and Kirti Vardhan Singh were also present to welcome the Bangladesh PM.

PM Hasina arrived in India on Friday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit will give a "major boost" to India-Bangladesh ties, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post. "PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. Warmly welcomed by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. Bangladesh is a key partner and trusted neighbour of India. The visit will give a major boost to this celebrated bilateral partnership," read Jaiswal's post on X.

EAM Jaishankar called on Sheikh Hasina:

Jaishankar had yesterday called on the Bangladesh PM and following the meeting, the Union Minister said that her State visit highlights "close and abiding ties" between the two countries. "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. Her State visit to India underlines our close and abiding ties. Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership," said Jaishankar in a post on X.

Newly-appointed External Affairs Minister of State (MoS) Kirtivardhan Singh welcomed the visiting Bangladesh PM at the airport upon her arrival. This is the first incoming bilateral State Visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections, MEA said in a statement a day ago.

"During the visit, apart from holding bilateral consultations with the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to call on the President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar," the foreign ministry statement read. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers on June 9.

Over the years, India and Bangladesh have forged a multifaceted relationship, marked by a shared history, culture, and geographical proximity. The two neighbours enjoy warm ties, which have further expanded under the leadership of PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina. The year 2023 witnessed a spur of bilateral activities between both countries as an embodiment of the strength of the relationship.

Both Prime Ministers jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on March 18 in a virtual format. The Bangladeshi PM also participated virtually in the Inaugural Session of the Voice of the Global South Summit on January 11, 2023, and the second Virtual Voice of the Global South Summit on November 17, 2023.