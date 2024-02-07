Bangladesh FM Arrives in New Delhi on a Maiden Voyage

This is Hasan Mahmud's first foreign visit after being sworn into the new Bangladesh government following Sheikh Hasina's historic victory, securing a consecutive fourth term as Prime Minister.

New Delhi: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. He is visiting India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, from Feb 7 to Feb 9.

This will be his first bilateral visit abroad as Foreign Minister after swearing in the new Government in Bangladesh. The visit reflects the high importance and priority both countries attach to their bilateral relationship.

A warm welcome to FM @DrHasanMahmud62 of Bangladesh on his first official visit to India," the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote on X. "India-Bangladesh's strong partnership will get further impetus with this significant visit," he said.

During the visit, External Affairs Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Mahmud will hold talks, in which both leaders will review the progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations and chart out the agenda for future engagement. They will also exchange views on sub-regional, regional, and multilateral issues of common interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The new Bangladesh Foreign minister is expected to request India to ensure a steady supply of essential food items during the month of Ramzan and discuss ways to bolster cooperation

Earlier this January, Jaishankar met his Bangladesh counterpart Mahmud on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

Mahmud said he had valuable talks with Jaishankar to strengthen India-Bangladesh ties. Jaishankar earlier congratulated Mahmud on his appointment and said he "looks forward to receiving him in Delhi soon."

Hasan Mahmud, who hails from Chittagong in the southeast of Bangladesh, served as Deputy Foreign Minister during Sheikh Hasina's second term during 2009-2014.

Hasina's party, the Awami League, secured 223 seats to form the government in the elections held on January 7. The Awami League government named its 36-member cabinet after President Mohammad Shahabuddin invited them to form the government

