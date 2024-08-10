ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Crisis: Central Agencies Put West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram On High Alert

New Delhi: Security agencies in West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram sharing their border with Bangladesh have been put on high alert following reports that members of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), a banned organisation in Bangladesh, might try to sneak into India.

The alert was issued by the central intelligence agencies following reports that several terror suspects among the 709 prisoners escaped from two jailbreaks in Bangladesh in the last few days, might try to sneak into India. “We have reports that a few Jamaat members have also fled the Bangladesh prison,” said a senior official from the intelligence department referring to an intelligence report.

The state and central agencies have been gathering information from the neighbouring country, with the state police keeping a close eye on hotels and lodges. “There is every possibility that the anti-India activists taking advantage of the present situation might try to sneak into the country and initially they will take shelter in hotels and lodges,” said the official.

On Tuesday, armed mobs stormed the Sherpur district jail, freeing more than 500 prisoners. On the same day around 209 inmates fled the Kashimpur prison at Gazipur. What has worried the Border Guarding Agency (BSF) is the fact that thousands of people from Bangladesh keep approaching the border areas to sneak into India following alleged religious persecution in Bangladesh. On Friday, BSF pushed back 1,000 individuals from Bangladesh, who wanted to seek refuge in India.

“If the Jamaat members sneak into India, there will be a major problem for India’s internal security,” the official said. Four Indian states share a total of 4,096 long kilometres of border with Bangladesh. West Bengal shares a total of 2,217 kilometres, Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km) and Mizoram share 318 km with Bangladesh.