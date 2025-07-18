ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Apprehends 34 Indian Fishermen; New Delhi Seeks Their Early Return

New Delhi: Bangladesh has apprehended 34 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters and India has been pressing Dhaka to ensure their safe and early return, official sources said on Friday. The fishermen along with their two fishing trawlers were apprehended on the intervening night of July 14 and 15, they said.

Immediately after information about the incident was received, the Indian high commission in Bangladesh took up the matter with Bangladeshi authorities through diplomatic channels and immediate consular access to the fishermen, the sources said.

"We are constantly pursuing the matter for facilitating the safe and early return of all the fishermen along with their boats," one of the sources said.