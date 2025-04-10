ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangalore Water Board Revises Tariff; Residents Vent Anger Over Extra Burden

Water prices have been increased by 0.15 to 1 paisa per litre depending on consumption. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Starting April 10, the revised tariff of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will come into effect, affecting domestic, commercial and institutional users across the city. Water prices have been increased by 0.15 to 1 paisa per litre depending on consumption, citing infrastructure demands and operational costs.

The announcement has triggered public dissatisfaction, especially among the low and middle-income residents who termed the move as an addition to the already heavy burden of rising costs of essential commodities.

"Water is a basic necessity, not a luxury," said Shobha, a resident of Rajajinagar. "With food, gas and electricity prices going up, this water hike is unfair and inconsiderate. We want the government to withdraw it immediately," she added.

Babu, an auto driver from Pottery Town, said, "Every month, something new becomes more expensive. Now even water is unaffordable. How are we supposed to manage?"

Prabhakar, a schoolteacher in SK Grden, echoed a similar concern, "Middle-class families are already adjusting their lives amid inflation. Increasing the price of something as basic as water will only deepen the struggle."

"We are constantly being pushed to the edge. The government needs to understand that not everyone can keep up with these hikes. Water is essential. This is not acceptable," said Ayesha, a homemaker from Shivajinagar.

As per the new structure, the minimum slab for household usage now charges 0.30 paisa per litre, while higher slabs can go up to 1 paisa per litre. Bulk water supply through pumps (both surface and groundwater) for up to 10 litres will now cost between 0.90 and 1.9 paisa per litre.