Bangalore Water Board Revises Tariff; Residents Vent Anger Over Extra Burden

Bengaluru: Starting April 10, the revised tariff of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will come into effect, affecting domestic, commercial and institutional users across the city. Water prices have been increased by 0.15 to 1 paisa per litre depending on consumption, citing infrastructure demands and operational costs.
The announcement has triggered public dissatisfaction, especially among the low and middle-income residents who termed the move as an addition to the already heavy burden of rising costs of essential commodities.
"Water is a basic necessity, not a luxury," said Shobha, a resident of Rajajinagar. "With food, gas and electricity prices going up, this water hike is unfair and inconsiderate. We want the government to withdraw it immediately," she added.
Babu, an auto driver from Pottery Town, said, "Every month, something new becomes more expensive. Now even water is unaffordable. How are we supposed to manage?"
Prabhakar, a schoolteacher in SK Grden, echoed a similar concern, "Middle-class families are already adjusting their lives amid inflation. Increasing the price of something as basic as water will only deepen the struggle."
"We are constantly being pushed to the edge. The government needs to understand that not everyone can keep up with these hikes. Water is essential. This is not acceptable," said Ayesha, a homemaker from Shivajinagar.
As per the new structure, the minimum slab for household usage now charges 0.30 paisa per litre, while higher slabs can go up to 1 paisa per litre. Bulk water supply through pumps (both surface and groundwater) for up to 10 litres will now cost between 0.90 and 1.9 paisa per litre.
BWSSB has also increased charges across all four of its operational divisions by approximately 25 per cent. Commercial categories like bars, restaurants and shops will face up to 125 per cent increases in their water bills.
BWSSB chairman Raghavendra B G explained that the increase follows a slab-wise policy. "There has been a 3 per cent rise in water tariffs based on monthly consumption levels. These rates have been made effective from April 10."
He further clarified that the price revision was overdue. "Water rates had not been increased in the past 11 years. This revision aligns with market realities and supports the ongoing Cauvery Water Project and maintenance needs. Even after the hike, the average bill for domestic users will remain under Rs 107," he added.
Citing board records, he said, "Outstanding bills stand at Rs 200 in some areas, but most people pay less than Rs 80 per month. This mismatch between usage and revenue made the price adjustment necessary."
Ram Prasad Manesar, president of BWSSB, said, "The revision in water tariff has been implemented carefully to avoid placing too much stress on the public. From April 10, the revised rates are officially in effect."
Despite the official rationale, public sentiment suggests rising frustration. Many citizens are urging the government to explore alternative funding strategies for infrastructure needs instead of pushing the burden onto the public.
