Bangalore University: NAAC A++ And Rs 100 Crore Grant Boost Varsity's Academic Profile

Bengaluru: Bangalore University has secured 65th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2025. Among state public universities, the institution has been ranked 26th.

Recognition of consistent efforts

The university administration described the ranking as an acknowledgment of the collective efforts of its faculty, students, and staff. Officials said the achievement reflects the university’s focus on maintaining high academic and research standards.

Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University MS Jayakara said, “This significant achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, students, and staff. It motivates us to continue striving for academic excellence and to further enhance the quality of education and research at our university.”

Building on a strong legacy

Bangalore University has previously earned the National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC) A++ grade, which is among the highest quality ratings for higher education institutions in India. The university has also been awarded a ₹100 crore grant under the PM Usha Scheme, aimed at strengthening its infrastructure and research facilities.

According to officials, these milestones, combined with the latest NIRF recognition, reaffirm the university’s position as a leading centre for learning and research in the country.

Commitment to future growth

University authorities said the institution would continue to focus on providing a world-class education while creating a supportive environment for research, innovation, and holistic student development.

They added that the NIRF ranking is not just a reflection of past achievements but also a motivation to push ahead with new initiatives that can further enhance the university’s academic profile at the national level.