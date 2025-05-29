Bangalore Palace Ground: SC Puts On Hold Earlier Order On Issuance Of TDR Certificates

New Delhi: In a relief to the Karnataka government, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the previous orders for handing over transferable development rights (TDR) certificates of over Rs 3,400 crore in favour of the legal heir of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar and others for over 15 acres of land of the Bangalore Palace ground.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Karnataka government before the bench along with advocate general K Shashi Kiran Shetty and additional advocate general Nishanth Patil.

The other side was represented by senior advocates AK Ganguli and Gopal Sankaranarayanan. During the hearing, justice Kant, said, “Mr Ganguli, the state legislature enacts a law, good or bad, finally we will decide. The high court has upheld that Act, right. In terms of the Act, the entire property has been acquired. Payment of compensation of Rs 11 crore, there is no dispute about that. Today, you are in appeal…and you are getting through interim orders a relief running into Rs 4000 crore…therefore, we are saying the matter would require…”.

Ganguli replied that this is the precise point argued before benches from 2014 onwards, and it is not something new. Sibal said the point was argued for three hours but was not considered, and added, “On March 18, file an affidavit…state has always opposed it”.

The bench asked about the status of the review petition filed by the state government. Sibal said not decided so far. Ganguli contended they have filed applications for the modification of 2014 orders several times; three different benches have dismissed them.

Justice Kant asked Ganguli, “Whatever is going on, you tell us only one thing that this land is vested in the state for payment of compensation of 11 crore…”. Ganguli argued that the state modification of the 2014 order and three different benches have dismissed it. Sankaranarayanan pressed that there couldn't be an intra-court appeal.

After hearing submissions, the bench said that as an interim measure, all the TDR certificates issued would remain deposited with the registry. The bench made it clear that if the certificates were released, then they would not be utilised till further orders and no third-party interest or personal benefit shall be created. "As an interim measure, all the TDRs issued pursuant to the order passed in contempt proceedings shall remain deposited with the registry till further orders," said the bench in its order.

The bench decided to put on hold the previous orders, including those of May 22, 2025, and said, “the consequential effect of the order of December 10, 2024, May 17, 2022, and March 19, 2024 shall be kept in abeyance”.

The bench said that the state government’s review petition challenging the May 22 order, regarding the release of TDR certificates, would be scheduled for hearing in the week commencing on July 21, 2025. The counsel, representing the other side, vehemently argued that contentions of the state have been considered a number of times and rejected.

The bench said if the court decides to reject the review petition, then the interim directions would remain in force for four weeks from the date of passing such order or till it is heard by the three-judge bench, whichever is later.

The bench also directed a hearing of the main civil appeal on August 18, 2025. The bench passed the order after considering submissions of the counsel for the Karnataka government on its application for modification of the May 22 direction issued in contempt proceedings. Concluding the hearing, the apex court said that this interim arrangement is without prejudice to the rights of the parties.

The state government in January this year, notified the Bangalore Palace (Utilisation and Regulation of Land) Ordinance 2025, reserving the right not to acquire portions of the disputed palace land located in the heart of Bengaluru city, after the apex court's order of December 10, 2024, on the issuance of TDR.