Kamakhya Superfast Express Derails Near Nergundi In Odisha, Medical Relief Rushed To The Spot

Cuttack: Several coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday.
The incident took place at 11:45 am near Nergundi Station in the Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section of Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. As many as 11 coaches of the Superfast train derailed. Railway officials have reported no injury or casualty for now, though local inputs say one passenger may have lost his life and many others may have suffered injuries.
"11 coaches of 12551 Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi Station in Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section of Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway at about 1154hrs on 30.03.2025 (Sunday). There is no injury or casualty reported till now," read a release by Indian Railways.
Officials, including DRM Khurda Road and General Manager East Coast Railway, among others, have rushed to the spot. "Accident relief and medical relief train has also been rushed to the spot. Steps are being taken to send stranded passengers of the affected train to their destination," the Railways said.
Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra said they have mobilised resources and informed NDRF and fire services. "A relief train has been sent to the spot," he said. "Our frontline officers and support staff have also reached the spot," he said.
Helplines -- 8455885999 and 8991124238 -- were started, and necessary arrangements were being made to send the stranded passengers to their destinations, he added.
This is a developing story. More inputs will follow