Bandage Left Inside Woman’s Abdomen During C-section At Govt Hospital In Telangana

Vanarasi Tirumala from Uppal village was admitted to the hospital on April 27 after experiencing labour pain, and a Prakala Hospital doctor performed the surgery.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST

Kamalapur (Hanumakonda): In a case of alleged medical negligence, the bandage was left inside the abdomen of a pregnant woman during C-section at the government community health centre in Kamalapur under the Hanumakonda district of Telangana. The unattended medical instrument caused unbearable pain and complications in the patient.

According to family members, Vanarasi Tirumala from Uppal village was admitted to the hospital on April 27 after experiencing labour pain. A doctor from the Parakala Hospital was called in to perform a cesarean section, after which she gave birth to a baby girl. Tirumala was discharged on April 30.

However, within two days, she started experiencing severe abdominal pain, which intensified by Sunday. The family members noticed a bangle-like object prominently visible at the site of the surgical stitches. Alarmed by this, they rushed Tirumala back to the Kamalapur hospital on Sunday night.

After the prognosis, it was found that a gauze bandage was left inside her abdomen during the surgery. While a nurse was removing the bandage under the guidance of a doctor over the phone, two stitches broke, resulting in bleeding. The hospital staff quickly stopped the bleeding and provided further treatment to Tirumala.

Disturbed by the negligence, Tirumala's relatives confronted the medical staff on duty and demanded accountability. The hospital later assured them that Tirumala's condition was stable.

