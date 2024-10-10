Band, Baaja, Baaraat: 48 Lakh Weddings Likely This Season, Staggering Expenditure Of Rs 6 Lakh Crore

Hyderabad: The wedding season has kicked off across the Greater Hyderabad region, bringing a flurry of business activity. Wedding venue bookings, catering arrangements, clothing selections and gold purchases are in high demand as auspicious dates for weddings line up over the next three months. With weddings being a once-in-a-lifetime event, families are going all out to make the day memorable.

Across the country, an estimated 48 lakh weddings are likely to take place this season, with a staggering expenditure of Rs 6 lakh crore, according to a survey by the Confederation of All India Traders. In Hyderabad alone, 5,000 weddings are scheduled during this period, generating over Rs 625 crore business.

Many families are planning their expenses in advance to cut down on costs. A study by "Wed Me Good" revealed that 59% of weddings see agreements made in advance, while 32% of couples are covering the wedding expenses themselves. The wedding industry employs thousands of people, from decorators, DJs and photographers to caterers, makeup artists and goldsmiths.

Rising Wedding Expenses

Wedding expenses have surged in various sectors compared to previous years. Venue costs, which used to range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 7-8 lakhs, have now skyrocketed to between Rs 75,000 and Rs 10 lakhs. The cost of catering has also increased, with food per plate that once cost Rs 450- Rs 1,000 now priced between Rs 700 and Rs 1,500. Catering representatives attribute the price hike to rising vegetable and essential commodities costs.

Feasts That Wow the Guests

Hosts are keen on offering extravagant spreads with many aiming for at least 15-20 different delicacies. Catering services are responding to this demand by offering food tastings where both families sample a variety of dishes. Popular choices include North and South Indian cuisines for vegetarian meals, with options like paneer, Manchurian, veg biryani and a range of curries and sweets like gulab jamun and khubani ka meetha.

For non-vegetarian offerings, menus typically feature three to four types of meat, including mutton, chicken, fish and prawns, ensuring guests are treated to a lavish feast. Breakfast items like idli and dosa are also popular choices, ensuring a rich and diverse culinary experience.

Employment Opportunities Galore

Weddings provide employment opportunities for thousands of professionals, from decorators, photographers and DJs to catering staff and priests. With the rise in costs and demand for elaborate celebrations, the wedding season is proving to be a boon for businesses and service providers across the industry.

As the spirit of weddings grips the city, it's clear that this season will be remembered not just for the joyous unions but for the economic boost it brings to countless businesses and workers involved in making each celebration a success.