Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Authorities Arrest Warehouse Owners

Banaskantha: The death toll in the devastating firecracker factory explosion in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has risen to 21, officials said on Wednesday. The blast, which occurred in an industrial area near Deesa town, also left several injured and led to the collapse of the structure, trapping workers inside.
Banaskantha Collector Mihir Pravinkumar Patel said that most of the deceased were migrant workers from Dewas and Harda districts in Madhya Pradesh. "The identification process of the victims has been completed, and their bodies are being transported to their native places with the assistance of local administrations," Patel said.
Madhya Pradesh Minister Chouhan Nagar Singh, who arrived in Gujarat following the incident, assured that both state governments were working closely to support the victims' families. "As per the instructions of the Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Chief Ministers (Mohan Yadav and Bhupendra Patel), coordinated efforts are underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both state governments have announced compensations for the affected families," he said.
PM Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel declared financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also pledged Rs 2 lakh for the deceased workers' families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The blast occurred around 9.45 am on Tuesday in a factory located approximately 30 kms from the Banaskantha district headquarters. The explosion was so powerful that it sent body parts flying as far as 200-300 meters, and collapsing debris crushed several workers, according to Collector Patel.
Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana confirmed that a case had been registered, and legal action was being pursued. Late Tuesday night, the Gujarat Police arrested warehouse owners Deepak Mohnani and his father, Khubchand Mohnani.
Officials said that the godown had originally obtained a licence for storing firecrackers. However, Deesa Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neha Panchal disclosed that the licence expired on December 31 and was not renewed due to safety concerns.
"Authorities found that the unit lacked proper facilities, and the renewal process was put on hold. It appears they were illegally manufacturing firecrackers," she added.