Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Authorities Arrest Warehouse Owners

People gather at the site after a blast at a firecracker warehouse led to a blaze and collapse of the building, in Gujarat's Banaskantha district ( PTI )

Banaskantha: The death toll in the devastating firecracker factory explosion in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has risen to 21, officials said on Wednesday. The blast, which occurred in an industrial area near Deesa town, also left several injured and led to the collapse of the structure, trapping workers inside.

Banaskantha Collector Mihir Pravinkumar Patel said that most of the deceased were migrant workers from Dewas and Harda districts in Madhya Pradesh. "The identification process of the victims has been completed, and their bodies are being transported to their native places with the assistance of local administrations," Patel said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Chouhan Nagar Singh, who arrived in Gujarat following the incident, assured that both state governments were working closely to support the victims' families. "As per the instructions of the Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Chief Ministers (Mohan Yadav and Bhupendra Patel), coordinated efforts are underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both state governments have announced compensations for the affected families," he said.

PM Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel declared financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also pledged Rs 2 lakh for the deceased workers' families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.