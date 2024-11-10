Ban On Footpath Vendors During Balijatra In Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack: Following Orissa High Court nod to hold the historic Balijatra festival on both the upper and lower banks of the Mahanadi river in Cuttack, the district administration is busy finalising the preparations for the grand festival of Odisha's maritime history.

The Balijatra festival is scheduled to be held from November 15 to November 22. Besides locals, the festival will be attended by foreign tourists from different countries.

A view of the venue for Balijatra in Cuttack, Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Dist Admin Reviews Preparations

In the run up to the grand event, a review meeting was recently held under the chairmanship of Cuttack District Collector, DCP and top officials of other departments to finalise the preparations for the Balijatra festival. An official said that prominent guests from seven countries are expected to participate in the festival.

In compliance with the Orissa High Court directions to ensure civic amenities during the festival, the administration has also finalised a plan to remove the roadblocks along the Balijatra route.

Vendors Removed From Footpaths

In the run-up to the festival, the District Administration Cuttack has issued an order barring vendors from setting their stalls on footpaths to avoid congestion and ensure hassle free movement of the attendees. As an alternate arrangement for the vendors, an area of 80,000 sq ft in the lower ground and 15,000 sq ft in the upper ground has been reserved for the street vendors. District Collector Cuttack said that 70 percent of the work for Balijatra has been completed and the remaining work will be completed by 13th of this month. The district administration has set up 15 parking slots for the attendees. The river side ring road behind the yatra ground is planned to be used as a green corridor for ambulance and emergency exits as per officials.

On the other hand, the Commissionerate Police has also deployed a total of 70 platoons of police force as part of the security measures. Besides, as many as 20 police outposts will be set up by the police to facilitate the attendees.

Orissa High Court Directions

Ahead of the Balijatra festival in Cuttack, the Orissa High Court had initially suggested the authorities to limit the festival only to the sprawling lower ground and use the upper ground for parking vehicles and avoid congestion. However, after the administration allotted plots for the opening of makeshift shops on the upper ground, the Court later allowed the administration to utilise both the grounds for the BBalijatra liyatra with the condition that civic amenities will be ensured throughout the yatra for the attendees.