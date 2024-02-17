Ban on Cotton Candy: A Closer Look at 'Buddhi ke Baal' and Its Health Risks

Hyderabad: Remember the Cotton candy, beloved by people of all ages, is a delightful treat enjoyed worldwide. However, recent actions by the government of Tamil Nadu and Pudcherry have brought attention to potential health risks associated with this sugary delight.

What is Cotton Candy?

Known as 'fairy floss' or 'candy floss' or 'Buddhi Ke Baal' or 'Panju Mittai', cotton candy is a spun sugar confectionery that captivates taste buds with its light texture and vibrant colors. Yet, beneath its innocent appearance lies a concerning truth.

Tamil Nadu bans Cotton Candy

It might be a little sad to admit for many of us that the Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of cotton candy. The decision to ban 'Panju Mittai' (cotton candy in Tamil) in Tamil Nadu stems from the detection of dangerous chemicals during the lab tests conducted on multiple samples of cotton candy from across the state.

Why has it been banned?

Some vendors have been found to use the additive 'Rhodamine B(RhB)', a toxic substance, to enhance the candy's color. Rhodamine B, primarily employed as a dye in non-food applications especially in textile industry, poses serious health risks when ingested. Studies indicate that prolonged exposure to Rhodamine B can lead to severe conditions such as liver damage and cancer.

Puducherry banned it earlier

Earlier this month, Puducherry banned the confectionery. The Union Territory officials were instructed to inspect shops selling cotton candy. If toxic material is found in the cotton candy samples, the shop will be sealed, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

FSA Act

As a result of using RhB, the food is categoriesed as substandard and declared unfit for human consumption under a number of provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act(FSA), which was introduced in 2006. The act also prohibits the use of that chemical in the production, packaging, import, distribution and sale of foodstuffs and in the use of foodstuffs for weddings and public events, all of which are considered to be criminal offences under the act.

Rhodamine-B

The consequences of consuming contaminated cotton candy laced with Rhodamine B extend beyond immediate health concerns. Children are particularly vulnerable to its harmful effects due to their immature physiology. Tainted cotton candy can cause a variety of health problems, including gastrointestinal, respiratory, and skin issues. Parents are urged to exercise caution and refrain from exposing their children to such risks.

Excessive sugar content

Excessive sugar consumption, a hallmark of cotton candy, can contribute to obesity, dental decay, and nutritional deficiencies. While occasional indulgence is harmless, regular intake can have detrimental effects on overall well-being, especially in young, impressionable individuals.

'Tempting' Candy

Cotton candy's allure lies in its vibrant colours and enticing flavours. However, these very attributes can mask the presence of harmful additives like RhB. Consumers must remain vigilant and scrutinise food labels to make informed choices about their dietary intake.

The ban on cotton candy in Tamil Nadu serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of food safety and regulatory oversight. While initially perceived as a harmless treat, cotton candy's hidden dangers highlight the need for vigilance and accountability in food production and distribution.