Balloon Fiesta 2024: India’s First Aero-Sports Event To Take Place In Delhi

The Bharat Manch Trust, in association with Incredible India, is organising the first-ever aero-sports event in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Bharat Manch Trust, in association with Incredible India, a campaign by the Ministry of Tourism, is organising an event that will go down in the history of India as the first-ever aero-sports event. The event will be held in the skies over Delhi under the vision of Incredible India, aimed at promoting varied tourism experiences in the country.

Dr Prashant Dwivedi, President, of Bharat Manch Trust and Festival Director, said, "The event will not only place India on the world map for aero-sports, but also contribute towards the goal of making it a vibrant hub for such sports by 2030.

While a detailed schedule is still awaited, it promises several days of emotion, excitement, and discovery as aero-sports enthusiasts from across the nation and the world come together. The Balloon Fiesta 2024 will take place in association with Vijay Rath Foundation, Utsav Events and Dhony Foundation from October 18 to 24 at Bhalswa Lake, Outer Ring Road, New Delhi.

Balloon Fiesta 2024, presented by the Bharat Manch Trust under the guidance of its President Dr Prashant Dwivedi, a multifaceted cultural stalwart, and guided by Chief Patron Dr Dnyaneshwar Manohar Mulay, popularly known as the Passport Man of India and a Member of the National Human Rights Commission, is trying to position India as a vibrant global hub for aero-sports.

Dr Dwivedi is enthusiastic about displaying India’s vibrant heritage while promoting aero-sports as an inherent part of adventure tourism. The event will inspire the younger generation, create business opportunities around tourism and provide jobs for people in various aero-sports areas, aligning with the higher vision of having a safe, affordable and sustainable aero-sport ecosystem.

The rides, guided by Capt Imo Chaoba, India’s first licensed hot air balloon pilot, will comprise one of the major attractions during Balloon Fiesta 2024. Capt Chaoba and his team, having gained considerable ballooning experience with the Indian Army, assure attendees of an unforgettable ride, with balloons taking flight over Delhi’s iconic skyline.