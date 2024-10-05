Balloon Fiesta 2024: India’s First Aero-Sports Event To Take Place In Delhi

New Delhi: The Bharat Manch Trust, in association with Incredible India, a campaign by the Ministry of Tourism, is organising an event that will go down in the history of India as the first-ever aero-sports event. The event will be held in the skies over Delhi under the vision of Incredible India, aimed at promoting varied tourism experiences in the country.
Dr Prashant Dwivedi, President, of Bharat Manch Trust and Festival Director, said, "The event will not only place India on the world map for aero-sports, but also contribute towards the goal of making it a vibrant hub for such sports by 2030.
While a detailed schedule is still awaited, it promises several days of emotion, excitement, and discovery as aero-sports enthusiasts from across the nation and the world come together. The Balloon Fiesta 2024 will take place in association with Vijay Rath Foundation, Utsav Events and Dhony Foundation from October 18 to 24 at Bhalswa Lake, Outer Ring Road, New Delhi.
Balloon Fiesta 2024, presented by the Bharat Manch Trust under the guidance of its President Dr Prashant Dwivedi, a multifaceted cultural stalwart, and guided by Chief Patron Dr Dnyaneshwar Manohar Mulay, popularly known as the Passport Man of India and a Member of the National Human Rights Commission, is trying to position India as a vibrant global hub for aero-sports.
Dr Dwivedi is enthusiastic about displaying India’s vibrant heritage while promoting aero-sports as an inherent part of adventure tourism. The event will inspire the younger generation, create business opportunities around tourism and provide jobs for people in various aero-sports areas, aligning with the higher vision of having a safe, affordable and sustainable aero-sport ecosystem.
The rides, guided by Capt Imo Chaoba, India’s first licensed hot air balloon pilot, will comprise one of the major attractions during Balloon Fiesta 2024. Capt Chaoba and his team, having gained considerable ballooning experience with the Indian Army, assure attendees of an unforgettable ride, with balloons taking flight over Delhi’s iconic skyline.
This promises great views of the city and its surroundings. Every evening, at sunset, there will be a Night Glow Spectacle where hot air balloons will glow to the rhythm of the music, offering an aesthetic appeal to the audience. It is an event that presents a mesmerising combination of light and sound that will captivate all visitors. Above all, cultural performances featuring music, dance and theatrics showcasing the rich heritage of India will add to the multiplicity and talent of this nation.
Along with hot air balloon rides, other programmes scheduled for Balloon Fiesta 2024 include activities for adventure seekers and curious learners through music, fashion, fun, food, and a wide range of cultural programmes.
The sessions for engaging youth will provide professional mentorship in aero-sports, while also highlighting career opportunities in tourism and aviation. Safety during the event is of utmost importance and strict measures will be taken as advised by Capt Imo Chaoba. All activities will be carried out in an extremely responsible manner, with workshops emphasising safety to ensure the security of participants.
The event will feature a food festival bazaar showcasing a variety of cuisines from India and around the world, as well as a festival shopping bazaar displaying souvenirs, handicrafts, ethnic labels, and accessories, including jewellery items, to familiarise visitors with the rich cultural heritage of India.
The Bharat Manch Trust is all set to create not just an event but a movement with Balloon Fiesta 2024. Topped with elements of adventure, culture, and learning, this event will leave a lasting impact on its participants. It also sets the stage for India’s emergence as a global leader in aero-sports.
