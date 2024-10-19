ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Gangraped By Tenant's Children In Ballia

The incident took place on October 13. The police registered a case based on the information from the neighbours.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Representative Image
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Ballia: A minor girl was gang-raped by three teens on October 16. The girl(5), a resident of the Kotwali area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, informed her family about the heinous episode after which the mother approached the police to lodge a case. The police are collecting more information about the incident. A forensic team was also roped in for a spot investigation and vital evidence collection.

Per information from the neighbours, the victim's family had let out a portion of the house to two tenants with three children. The trio gang-raped the minor girl and fled the spot. The incident has left the victim's family shellshocked.

Superintendent of Police, Vikant Veer, said that on the information from the neighbours, his team reached for an investigation. Three children of two tenants living in the woman's house committed this abhorring act. The trio, of 6, 12 and 13 years, has been identified.

