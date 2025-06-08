Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Seeks Ban On UK Channel Documentary Screening On Late Singer In Mumbai

Chandigarh: As the birth anniversary of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala approaches on June 11, his family is preparing to mark the occasion with the release of a new album. However, controversy has erupted over a separate initiative—an overseas channel based in London has scheduled the screening of a documentary on Moosewala’s life at Soho House, Juhu, Mumbai, the same day. Strongly opposing this move, Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, has sent a legal notice to the channel and written to the DGP of Mumbai Police and the Juhu Police Station demanding the screening be stopped.

Documentary Poses Threat to Ongoing Investigation

According to Gurbinder Singh, the family’s legal advisor, the legal notice accuses the filmmakers of including personal details about Sidhu Moosewala and material related to his murder and the ongoing investigation—without the family’s consent. Balkaur Singh has stated that such content could adversely impact the legal proceedings and is both illegal and mentally distressing for the family. He emphasized that any such publication or screening, made without formal approval, is a violation of Indian law and the family's privacy.

Legal Action Warning from Moosewala's Father

Balkaur Singh asserted, “Until the legal case reaches its conclusion, we cannot allow any documentary, book, or media content related to this matter to be released. It can influence the ongoing court proceedings in the murder case of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.” He further rejected claims made by the channel that friends or family had cooperated with the filmmakers, calling them false. Singh warned that if the Mumbai Police fail to act, he will approach the courts seeking strict legal action.

Key Objections to the Documentary’s Content

The invitation issued by the channel describes the project as an “investigative documentary” on Sidhu Moosewala. Balkaur Singh has raised several serious concerns:

Hours of Unseen Archive: The documentary claims to feature never-before-seen personal videos and footage of Moosewala. Singh questions the authenticity and source of these clips, calling their unauthorized use a breach of the family’s right to privacy.

Exclusive Access to Friends and Associates: The documentary reportedly includes interviews with Moosewala’s close friends. Singh fears these statements may be taken out of context and used to distort public perception about Moosewala.

Investigating the Origins of a Still-Unsolved Murder: The film also claims to explore the root causes of Moosewala’s murder—despite the case still being under judicial consideration. Singh believes airing such content could mislead the public and interfere with due legal process.

Calling the documentary a sensationalist attempt to exploit his son's tragic death, Balkaur Singh emphasized that the project disrespects the dignity of the deceased and is causing deep emotional distress to the grieving family.