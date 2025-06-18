ETV Bharat / bharat

Bali-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Due To Volcanic Eruption In Indonesia

A Delhi-Bali Air India AI2145 was forced to divert mid-way back to Delhi after a Volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia.

Villagers watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara, on June 17, 2025.
Villagers watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara, on June 17, 2025. (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 11:23 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: A Volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia forced Air India to divert mid-way the Delhi-Bali flight back to the National Capital on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement. The flight safely landed back in Delhi, and all passengers have been disembarked, Air India said in the statement.

"Air India flight AI2145 on June 18 from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near the destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety," it said. Passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation, Air India said, adding that full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling have also been offered to the passengers.

At least two dozen flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali have been cancelled, its international airport website showed Wednesday, after a volcano in the archipelago's east erupted, shooting an ash tower 10 kilometres into the sky.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703-metre (5,587-foot) twin-peaked volcano on the eastern tourist island of Flores, erupted on Tuesday, with authorities raising its alert status to the highest level.

The flights cancelled included Jetstar and Virgin Australia flights to cities across Australia, with Air India, Air New Zealand, Singapore's TigerAir and China's Juneyao Airlines also cancelling flights "due to volcano", Bali's international airport website said.

Volcanic ash rained down on several villages around Lewotobi Laki-Laki and forced the evacuation of at least one village late Tuesday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been reported so far.

New Delhi: A Volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia forced Air India to divert mid-way the Delhi-Bali flight back to the National Capital on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement. The flight safely landed back in Delhi, and all passengers have been disembarked, Air India said in the statement.

"Air India flight AI2145 on June 18 from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near the destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety," it said. Passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation, Air India said, adding that full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling have also been offered to the passengers.

At least two dozen flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali have been cancelled, its international airport website showed Wednesday, after a volcano in the archipelago's east erupted, shooting an ash tower 10 kilometres into the sky.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703-metre (5,587-foot) twin-peaked volcano on the eastern tourist island of Flores, erupted on Tuesday, with authorities raising its alert status to the highest level.

The flights cancelled included Jetstar and Virgin Australia flights to cities across Australia, with Air India, Air New Zealand, Singapore's TigerAir and China's Juneyao Airlines also cancelling flights "due to volcano", Bali's international airport website said.

Volcanic ash rained down on several villages around Lewotobi Laki-Laki and forced the evacuation of at least one village late Tuesday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been reported so far.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BALI BOUND AIR INDIA FLIGHTAI2145VOLCANIC ERUPTION IN INDONESIALIST OF BALI FLIGHTS CANCELLEDDELHI BALI AIR INDIA FLIGHT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.