Bali-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Due To Volcanic Eruption In Indonesia

New Delhi: A Volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia forced Air India to divert mid-way the Delhi-Bali flight back to the National Capital on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement. The flight safely landed back in Delhi, and all passengers have been disembarked, Air India said in the statement.
"Air India flight AI2145 on June 18 from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near the destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety," it said. Passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation, Air India said, adding that full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling have also been offered to the passengers.
At least two dozen flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali have been cancelled, its international airport website showed Wednesday, after a volcano in the archipelago's east erupted, shooting an ash tower 10 kilometres into the sky.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703-metre (5,587-foot) twin-peaked volcano on the eastern tourist island of Flores, erupted on Tuesday, with authorities raising its alert status to the highest level.
The flights cancelled included Jetstar and Virgin Australia flights to cities across Australia, with Air India, Air New Zealand, Singapore's TigerAir and China's Juneyao Airlines also cancelling flights "due to volcano", Bali's international airport website said.
Volcanic ash rained down on several villages around Lewotobi Laki-Laki and forced the evacuation of at least one village late Tuesday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been reported so far.