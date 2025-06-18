ETV Bharat / bharat

Bali-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Due To Volcanic Eruption In Indonesia

Villagers watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara, on June 17, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: A Volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia forced Air India to divert mid-way the Delhi-Bali flight back to the National Capital on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement. The flight safely landed back in Delhi, and all passengers have been disembarked, Air India said in the statement.

"Air India flight AI2145 on June 18 from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near the destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety," it said. Passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation, Air India said, adding that full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling have also been offered to the passengers.

At least two dozen flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali have been cancelled, its international airport website showed Wednesday, after a volcano in the archipelago's east erupted, shooting an ash tower 10 kilometres into the sky.