ETV Bharat / bharat

Balasore Student Death: UGC's Fact-Finding Panel Asked To Submit Probe Report In 7 Days; Congress Calls For Odisha Bandh

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up a fact-finding committee to look into tragic incident involving death of a girl student from Balasore's Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) college two days after she attempted self-immolation on the college premises over alleged harassment by a faculty member.

A day after the girl was declared dead, the regulatory body on Tuesday constituted a fact-finding panel to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, assess compliance with the stipulated regulatory provisions, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The committee, which will be headed by Raj Kumar Mittal, UGC member and Professor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in New Delhi, comprises three other members including Prof Sushma Yadav, former Commission Member of UGC, Dr Neerja Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University; and Dr Ashima Mangla, Joint Secretary of UGC.

The panel has been asked to examine the circumstances surrounding the incidence, including availability and effectiveness of factors such as institutional policies, grievance redressal mechanism, anti-harassment measures adopted and student support systems.

The fact-finding committee will also examine the status of compliance by the institution to the provisions of the UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015, notified on 2nd May, 2016, and other guidelines as issued by UGC from time to time, specifically the institution's compliance to the provisions of Regulation 4 of these UGC Regulations stipulating therein the responsibilities of the HEIs.

Further, the panel will carry out an on-site assessment to verify the actual implementation of measures adopted by the institution for ensuring safety of female students and well-being policies, beyond documented compliance.

The officials will also verify engagement with stakeholders including students, teaching faculty, administrators, and support staff to assess institutional culture, student experiences, and challenges faced by the students.

The Committee has been asked to submit a detailed report with findings and recommendations to UGC within seven days.