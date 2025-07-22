Balasore Self-Immolation Case: Satisfied With Ongoing Probe, Orissa HC Refuses To Form SIT

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the ongoing investigation led by the State Crime Branch IGP into the tragic self-immolation case involving a 20-year-old BEd student of Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, refusing to form a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT).

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Manas Ranjan Pathak was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by senior advocate Shib Shankar Mohanty.

The petitioner had urged the court to form a court-monitored SIT, citing concerns over the impartiality and transparency of the current probe, following the student's death due to critical burn injuries sustained on July 12, allegedly stemming from sustained harassment and administrative apathy.

Advocate General Pitambar Acharya submitted a detailed status report, stating that the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of a lady Inspector General-rank IPS officer. He further informed the bench that both the implicated teacher and the principal of the college have been taken into custody, and assured the court that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure justice for the deceased.

The court, however, came down heavily on certain political parties and organisations that have called for bandhs, blocked roads, and staged protests outside government institutions and hospitals, thereby disturbing normalcy. The bench noted that such actions were in blatant disregard of the Supreme Court's binding directives prohibiting disruption of public life through unlawful protests.

Taking serious note of the situation, the bench issued notices to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Indian National Congress, two prominent Opposition parties in the state, directing them to respond to the PIL within three weeks. The matter will be taken up for further hearing upon receipt of their replies, court sources said.